GENEVA — Helping people is in Lori Guinan’s DNA. It’s why serving as city clerk has been so fulfilling.
Guinan will leave City Hall this Friday after 31 years in government service. She turns 55 in October and officially retires Oct. 15, after taking some accrued paid time off.
Those who come to do business with the City Clerk might be there because of good things happening in their lives, like marriage licenses. However, oftentimes they are there for not-so-pleasant things, like retrieving a death record. Guinan is not only there to help them get what they need, but maybe something a little more personal.
She recalls a person who came in for a death certificate and was in emotional distress. She retrieved the needed documentation for the customer, but decided there might be a little more she could provide.
“Can I come over and give you a hug?” she asked the person.
And she did just that.
“I want to make someone’s day better,” she said.
Guinan is hoping retirement will make her feel better as well. While she still loves the job, the constant City Council tumult has been stressful.
“The past couple of years have taken a toll on my health,” she said. “I don’t leave the job here. I take it home.”
Guinan took the clerk job in 2007 after serving 14 years with the Ontario County Clerk’s Office.
“I loved it,” she said of her county job. “I would never have left that job if this had not come up.”
However, with her three children busy with high school extracurricular activities, she moved into the deputy role in 2012 so she could make more time for them. When her successor, Doris Myers, retired in January 2019, Guinan felt comfortable moving back into the clerk position.
At City Hall, her time is winding down. Her successor, Nicole Wright, has taken over the clerk position officially. They have been sharing the same office during a transition period of a little more than a month.
Guinan said Wright’s progress provides comfort that she’s leaving the city clerk’s office in good shape.
“She is picking up things so well,” Guinan said of Wright. “She even finds my mistakes, and she’s very technically adept, which I’m not. And, she’s very nice.”
Wright said she is honored to succeed Guinan, who she said has been a mentor in the short time they’ve worked together.
“I’m truly so lucky to have worked with Lori, even for just a few short weeks,” she said. “In that time, she has taught me so much, which I’m grateful for, as it has allowed me to feel more comfortable in this new role. Most importantly, though, I’ve been able to see firsthand just how much she cares about every person who walks in the office. In just a few weeks, I’ve seen her consistently go above and beyond for anyone who calls or walks in.
“I knew I had big shoes to fill from the beginning, and now that I’ve worked alongside her I’ve witnessed why. She just has so much passion for her job and serving citizens in the city. I may have worked with her the shortest amount of time, but it is very clear that anyone who worked with her will miss her positive smile and willingness to help in any way she can.”
There are some things Guinan won’t miss, like putting together the detailed minutes that City Council demands. By law, minutes merely need to reflect board votes, but in Geneva they go into significant detail. That means taking notes during the meetings, some of which last up to three hours, putting together some preliminary minutes, and then reviewing the meetings, which are recorded, for final edits.
The city clerk’s office also is a collector of vital statistics, and one of Guinan’s first acts when arriving at City Hall was digitizing city records, something she learned about during her time in the county clerk’s office.
City Manager Amie Hendrix, who has been on the job for a little over a year, is impressed with Guinan’s dedication to staff, City Council, and residents.
“Lori Guinan has a long history of public service with the city of Geneva and will be missed by many throughout the organization and community,” she said. “Her support to the City Council and the members of the public has been focused on ways to make local government more accessible for those coming into City Hall.”
Count Mayor Steve Valentino is among the many who will miss Guinan.
He called her “a remarkable person and city clerk. Her dedication and commitment to the city of Geneva has been more than just a job. Lori lives for the betterment of Geneva and cares deeply. Her thoroughness, efficiency and emotional caring will be greatly missed. I have always carried a high level of confidence and respect for Lori and wish her well in her retirement and future endeavors.”
While Guinan will miss many aspects of the job, she’s looking forward to a simpler life, such as babysitting future grandkids, as well as nieces and nephews. The need to nurture, she said, is strong.
“I just want to relax and enjoy my family now,” said Guinan, who has six siblings and lives on the same street where she grew up: Angelo Street.
Her husband, John, a career firefighter with the city and her Geneva High School sweetheart, has no plans to retire.
“He just loves it,” she said. “Like me, he likes to help people.”
Hendrix said she is “grateful for the service provided by Lori to the residents, visitors and staff of the city, and look forward to seeing her continue to move the city forward in her new role of private citizen.”
Private citizen is the plan, stressed Guinan, explaining she has no interest in serving in public office, despite her vast knowledge of local government.
She looks back on her time in City Hall with pride.
“I feel like I made a difference,” she said. “I’m definitely going to miss it, and I’m going to miss helping people.”
At the Geneva Fire Department this Friday, city officials, workers and her family will gather to honor Guinan for her service.
However, instead of the lunch thing, it’ll be desserts. She loves sweets. Maybe that explains her demeanor.