GENEVA — The fight against a local law creating the city’s Police Review Board took a major blow Friday.
In consultation with a special attorney providing legal advice, City Clerk Lori Guinan ruled that the local law creating the PRB is not subject to a permissive referendum.
City Council will begin interviewing PRB candidates this coming week.
The group Geneva United had collected 574 signatures requesting that Local Law 1-2021 be put before voters, as opposed to only City Council approving it. Council passed the legislation by a 6-3 vote.
Guinan issued the decision Friday. It read in part:
“On March 3, 2021, a petition was filed with the Office of the City Clerk, requesting the submission of Local Law No.1-2021 to a mandatory referendum pursuant to Municipal Home Rule Law 23. Municipal Home Rule Law 24 requires that I examine the petition, assess its compliance with ‘all requirements of law,’ and issue a certificate to the City Council stating my decision. I have examined the petition and consulted with outside counsel retained by the city.
“Whether or not the petition meets all of the preliminary requirements regarding signatures and witnesses, I have determined that it does not comply with ‘all requirements of law,’ because Local Law No. 1-2021 does not fall within the types of laws subject to a mandatory referendum pursuant to Municipal Home Rule Law 23. And although not requested here, Local Law No. 1-2021 also does not fall within the types of laws subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to Municipal Home Rule Law 24. Any objections to this determination may be filed with the appropriate court within five days.”
Guinan followed up with a statement Friday afternoon. It read: “As stated in my certificate, the petition does not trigger a referendum because Local Law No. 1-2021 does not fall within the types of laws that are subject to a mandatory or permissive referendum pursuant to Municipal Home Rule Law 23 or 24.”
Joel Cohen, a partner with Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, which is providing free legal counsel to the city related to the referendum and any other legal challenges to the PRB, such as those promised by the city’s police unions, provided the following statement in an email: “We are pleased to be assisting the city of Geneva in this important matter, and defer to its personnel and elected representatives for any public discussion of it.”
Geneva United issued a statement in response to the decision Friday, stating it will not file a challenge to Guinan’s decision.
“This petition was filed to reintroduce democracy into our city by allowing everyone a vote on a law that would affect each and every person in the City of Geneva,” the group, led by Mike Pinco, said.
“Additionally, the basis of filing the petition was that we believed the PRB Local Law 1-2021 under Section 23 of the Municipal Home Rule Law curtailed the powers of the police chief, Mike Passalacqua, and the powers of City Council and giving that power totally to the PRB. We believed curtailing those powers would have prompted a mandatory referendum. Geneva United and its people of the city were prepared to litigate this matter in court, allowing the courts to decide ... In addition, we also believe we would have prevailed against the city in this matter.
“However, as you all know, litigation is a very expensive venture. Geneva United and its members are not about suing the city, but about advocating for the people of the city and making the city a better place to live and visit. Geneva United will abide by the city’s decision, but we will definitely not forget this matter come election time. Geneva United strongly feels that the voice of the people of the city of Geneva was ignored, and we will continue building our organization physically and financially to improve our city and advocate for its people.”
Members of City Council who responded to an emailed request for comment on the decision had mixed reactions.
• Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera: “This finding reinforces for our public the idea of representative government, whereby we have local legislators that are elected by the legal residents of the community to handle and manage municipal affairs for the public good. As imperfect as we are as individuals, this is the approach that has been the basis of relations between the government and its electors for many years, and I believe this is a good thing for our democracy, budget, home rule and social justice.”
• Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer: “The city clerk rejected the petition based on the pro-bono legal advice of the Gibson Dunn and Crutcher law firm. Their reasoning appears sound. This law firm is global. They represent businesses like Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, Apple, NBC, and Intel. It is impressive that they are interested in Geneva, and we need more large companies to take interest in Geneva. Maybe Elon Musk will come here with his Boring Company and dig a tunnel under (Routes) 5&20 so we can connect downtown to the lakefront, like we have been trying to do for 30-plus years. Or better yet, put the railroad in the tunnel. Elon, are you listening?”
• At-large Councilor Frank L. Gaglianese III: “I am disappointed to see that the recommendation from outside legal is to not accommodate the will of the people to put the local law to referendum vote. People several times have referenced Rochester as a parallel to the Geneva law. In my opinion, Geneva did this backwards. Rochester citizens told their Council they wanted to create a Police Review Board. The city reacted by sending the decision to the voters via referendum. Geneva created a law without public input. Democracy?”
He continued: “City Councilors stumbled through this process to create, in my opinion, something Geneva residents do not want. Additional scrutiny of all municipal police departments was mandated by our governor. We completed that by the deadline. I think that process was better thought out and actually makes sense. We had a City Council that really doesn’t know much looking to create a board that knows less to oversee/monitor the GPD (Geneva Police Department), who knows the most.”
• Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan: “This decision reflects exactly what the law stipulates. It’s time to see the PRB proceed, after over a year of good work on putting it together. We have excellent applicants and candidate interviews scheduled for next week. I am looking forward to seeing this board launch.”
• At-large Councilor Anthony Noone: “I think Lori (City Clerk Lori Guinan) should be recognized for her due diligence and professionalism addressing the public referendum matter. That is not a spot that many would be clamoring to be put into. I applaud her for undertaking this task regardless of it being her job.
“Due to the fact that many residents feel that City Council continues to ignore the viewpoints and opinions of those that conflict with their own supporters and personal ideology, hence the call for a public referendum, we must now move forward and prove to them that we are dedicated to creating a PRB that works for the GPD and all the people of Geneva. I know that I will continue to advocate for transparency, equality and inclusivity of the PRB during its formation. I intend to support only folks that want to sincerely improve relationships between the GPD and the residents of our community without bias or an anti-police agenda. For the PRB to be truly successful, I firmly believe we must have members from all walks of life, different ethnicities and race.”