GENEVA — Some City Council members may have discovered, over the course of the month’s often-testy budget sessions, that bolstering city services and reducing spending at the same time is a difficult task.
This week, after another three hours of sometimes-caustic debate, City Council adopted a 2022 spending plan that raises taxes a bit less than originally projected under City Manager Sage Gerling’s proposed budget, but doesn’t hit the flat-tax mark several members wanted.
On Wednesday, Council approved by a 6-3 vote an $18,229,263 million budget that raises the tax levy — that’s amount of money to be raised by property taxes — from $7,597,405 in 2021 to $7,857,450 for 2022, an increase of about 3.4%.
The tax rate will rise from $16.21 to $16.61 per $1,000 of assessed value, marking a 2.47% jump.
Spending is going up a little over $1.5 million from a pared-down 2021 general fund budget of $16.6 million. That’s about a 9.2% increase.
Gerling had proposed an $18.3 million general fund budget for 2022.
Mayor Steve Valentino, At-Large Councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III, Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, and Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan voted in favor of the budget. Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, and Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett were opposed.
The adopted numbers fall short of the goals several councilors expressed in hopes of keeping taxes flat — or even reducing them — for 2022. To achieve those goals, a Council majority asked the city administration to provide potential cuts, from a $290,000 round of reductions proposed at an Oct. 19 work session to $406,000 at a session the next night.
Unsatisfied with the choices, Council pushed the administration further, asking for $700,000 is potential reductions, much to the frustration of Valentino, Noone, Pealer and Gaglianese.
All of them argued Wednesday that Gerling’s proposed budget should be adopted as is, noting it reflected Council directives that included bolstering code enforcement and more help for Public Works.
“I have no recommendations for removing anything from that budget,” Valentino said.
The $704,000 in spending cuts proposed to Council Wednesday night included a number of deletions from Gerling’s proposed budget — from three DPW positions that were proposed to two positions in code enforcement and the elimination of the recreation director position. The proposed reductions also included cuts in a number of departments, along with the delay of some equipment purchases.
Gerling said the administration supported none of the reductions, but that she and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers were providing what a council majority — Camera, Regan, Pruett, Burrall and Salamendra — requested.
Ultimately, Council adopted none of the new spending cuts offered by Gerling and Blowers.
When the dust settled, Council budget changes tallied nearly $200,000 when combining cuts and revised revenues in a couple of areas. That reduction was achieved by delaying the start date for the new deputy fire chief position; removing $35,000 from an upgrade to the city’s payroll system; and adding $40,000 in higher occupancy tax revenues and $10,000 for increased building permit fees.
Camera argued once again the city could save a lot of money by cutting or delaying the deputy fire chief position, which Blowers said would save $132,716 in 2022 when factoring in the position’s salary and benefits.
Camera claimed there are 18 paid firefighters capable of handling things in the absence of the fire chief. Pruett, while supporting an assistant chief, offered a resolution to vote again on the position — which, by Roberts Rules of Order, he was allowed to do because he voted in favor of the measure previously. That move was defeated by a 5-4 vote, with Camera, Salamendra, Regan and Burrall voting in favor of removing the position.
Additional motions to remove previously approved expenditures — from delaying the appointment of a police administrative position to funding for the city’s new Heritage Trail and additional money for trees — were rejected, also.
Pealer suggested the mayor and Council forgo their salaries for 2022, saying they should suffer some pain as well if other departments were going to get cutbacks. That measure was defeated.
There are no rate increases for the separate water and sewer funds for 2022.
The sewer budget for 2022 is $5,213,232, while the water fund tally is $3,552,158.