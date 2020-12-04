GENEVA — Three days. That’s how long the city’s 2020-21 winter parking regulations lasted.
At Wednesday night’s regular monthly meeting, City Council directed that the guidelines for parking on the street that went into effect Dec. 1 should be scrapped and a new policy put in place, effective immediately.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers was directed to draft a new plan. On Thursday, Blowers and City Planner Katie Labbe unveiled it.
It calls for a return to a notification-based winter parking program that allows residents to park on streets from 2-6 a.m. Dec. 1 to April 1, unless the city declares an overnight parking ban due to disruptive winter weather.
For the foreseeable future, official notification of an overnight parking ban will be posted only on the city’s home page at www.cityofgeneva.com — although city staffers are working on an alternative notification system.