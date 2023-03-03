GENEVA — The next police or fire chief won’t necessarily need to live in the city, following action by City Council Wednesday night.
After another long debate, City Council agreed to keep its residency requirements for the police and fire chief positions, but give City Manager Amie Hendrix the latitude to waive the requirement as a way to increase the number of qualified candidates and retain talent.
The resolution approved by a 7-2 vote replaces 2009 legislation that required residency. It’s been debated often through the years, most recently during discussions about granting retiring Police Chief Mike Passalacqua permission to move outside the city in lieu of selling his home. Council ultimately agreed to waive residency for Passalacqua, who is leaving in June.
Council members picked up the discussion at a special meeting in February, when Hendrix ultimately was directed to draw up a proposal that would modify residency from the city proper to a radius around Geneva.
The proposal put before Council Wednesday suggested that any incoming police or fire chief establish residency within a radius of no more than 30 miles. That proposal drew amendments over the course of a nearly 90-minute discussion, with Council ultimately agreeing — with some minor tweaks — on Mayor Steve Valentino’s proposal that residency be in the hands of Hendrix. Under the city’s charter, the manager appoints police and fire chiefs.
Valentino said his proposal gives “preference for the fire chief and police chief to live in the city,” but with the city manager possessing the latitude to lift residency for the person she determines is most qualified.
Hendrix, a former deputy county administrator in Tompkins County, said this hiring method for top positions is not uncommon.
“This is done in other municipalities,” she told Council.
The radius proposal had some support, but was dropped in the end.
“I think the 30-mile radius is pretty reasonable,” At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said.
He maintained that the best police chiefs are invested in the communities they serve, regardless of residency. He pointed to former Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra, who left the position at the end of December after 10 years to become Cayuga County’s undersheriff.
“He cared for that town just as much as someone who lived there,” said Noone, who grew up in Seneca Falls.
Noone ultimately voted against the resolution — along with Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra — because the radius requirement was removed. Salamendra argued residency is needed because the police chief makes budgetary decisions that affect taxpayers.
The residency requirement also reinforces the community policing philosophy that the Geneva Police Department supports, she said.
“What does it say for a public servant who does not want to live with the public?” Salamendra asked.
More residency City Council also discussed briefly Wednesday night the potential of lifting residency requirements for city clerk and city manager, but there was no indication whether any proposed changes are coming. The proposal would need changes to the city charter. City Clerk Lori Guinan is retiring later this year. — Steve Buchiere