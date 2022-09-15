GENEVA — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight (Sept. 15) with a new supervisor representing city wards 1 and 2.
In a special meeting Tuesday evening, Council voted 6-3 to appoint Jim Kennedy of Delancey Drive to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Supervisor Dom Vedora, who resigned his seat because of his move to the town.
Voting in favor of Kennedy’s appointment were Mayor Steve Valentino and councilors Laura Salamendra (Ward 5), Tom Burrall (Ward 1), Ken Camera (Ward 4), Anthony Noone (at-large) and Jan Regan (Ward 3).
Voting against Kennedy’s appointment were councilors Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) and Bill Pealer Jr. (Ward 2), as well as new Councilor Kyle Brimm, who was appointed by Council to represent Ward 6 at last week’s regular meeting.
Kennedy, one of four considered for the position, will serve the rest of Vedora’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
The election for the full term is in November 2023.
Kennedy has the endorsement of the city Democratic Committee, Councilor Jan Regan noted.
“Jim Kennedy is a great choice for representing Geneva — a new face, a trustworthy, dedicated person who will give this job his all,” Regan said Wednesday. “I am glad Council was able to fill this vacancy so well in a manner that allows Geneva not to miss a beat in terms of our representation at the county level, and glad we had such good candidates willing to take it on.”
In a letter expressing his interest in the job, Kennedy said he is vested in the city, noting he has lived in the same Ward 2 home for 35 years, while his wife and a son operate businesses in the city.
According to his résumé, he currently works at Finger Lakes Counseling and Recovery Agency in Penn Yan as a mental health clinician, while he has held a number of leadership positions in the public and private sector, including a six-year stint as director of the Ontario County Office for the Aging and two years in the Department of Social Services as director of income eligibility for Medicaid/managed care.
“I am confident my experiences on state-level policy-setting councils, nearly eight years of service in Ontario County administration and volunteer services on numerous local and regional nonprofit boards of directors and committees prepare me to service in this capacity to fulfill Supervisor Vedora’s remaining term of office,” he wrote in his cover letter to the city.
No other councilor provided comment on Kennedy’s appointment as of Wednesday afternoon.