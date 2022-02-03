John Salone

Geneva City Clerk Lori Guinan (left) swears in John Salone as Ward 6 representative during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

 Submitted

GENEVA — City Council voted unanimously last night to appoint John Salone to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat.

Salone, a Republican, is a former mayor of the now-dissolved village of Lyons.

For more details on this story, see Friday's Times.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you