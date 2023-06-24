GENEVA — Either through early voting or this Tuesday, Democrats in the city will vote on candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the November election for mayor, as well as council seats in wards 4 and 5 and at-large (citywide).
Four registered Democrats who did not get the endorsement of the city’s Democratic committee — Steve Valentino (mayor) and council candidates Anthony Noone, James Petropoulos and Pete Gillotte — are running in the primary against the party’s endorsed candidates. Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, each of them will be on the ballot in November on the Republican line.
We asked all the candidates a series of the same questions.
Today we are running the responses for those vying for the at-large seat. One candidate, John Brennan, who is endorsed by the city’s Democratic Committee, declined to respond to our questions.
Anthony Noone
Age: 36
Residence: North Brook Street
Education: Finger Lakes Community College, SUNY Fredonia
Professional background: Elementary teacher
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
The tax rate, division, and public safety, just to name a few. Telling voters that you will reduce taxes indefinitely is unrealistic. Responsible adjustments to the budget with minimal impact to services are key. We must elect councilors who sincerely desire a unified Geneva, not who relish division. Our police and fire departments continue to face equipment deficiencies and staffing hardships, directly impacting the safety of our residents. These issues cannot be ignored.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think is the City Council’s role in fostering economic development?
Council must implement educated, strategic planning to produce smart growth. We need to invest more in our residents and in promoting available land to develop for housing and businesses. Genevans want the council to ease the tax burden. To do this we must encourage businesses to come to Geneva, but revenue generated by growth must be sustainable to truly offset a higher tax rate. Council must also work hand in hand with agencies such as the IDA to ensure that those who choose Geneva stay in Geneva.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
This council certainly had its challenges, and all nine of us have contributed — some more than others to the dysfunction at times. I think we need to be more reflective and accept responsibility for our actions. I believe there should be the same expectations for everyone and the calls for accountability should be across the board, not just as one sees fit. The city attorney should also be brought back to our meetings to guide what can and cannot be said.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
Four years ago I ran for council with the goal of bettering Geneva and enhancing the lives of its residents. Since being elected, I’ve learned that standing up for my constituents is more important than satisfying a party committee. We have seen the difficulty that comes with an inexperienced council. If re-elected, I’ll not only bring four years of local government experience to the table, but I guarantee I’ll put Genevans before politics every time.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
Endorsements across party lines are common, and actually speak volumes to that candidate’s ability to appeal to a broader base. As your councilor, I’ve proven I’m capable of working respectfully with the opposing party to drive meaningful change, earning me their endorsement. The political rhetoric being used to divide this city is unfortunate. People are being told there will be “no choice” in November — and that is untrue. The endorsed candidates will be on an additional party line they created. Voters deserve honesty. Every primary candidate will be on the ballot again in November.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
There’s so much work to be done. To name a few: Addressing housing deficiencies with a multi-faceted approach; ensuring all departments have the staff needed to provide residents with the level of safety and services they deserve; growing our revenue so we can confidently reduce the tax rate; and passing a smart budget that values every single tax dollar we receive.
Geneva’s potential is limitless. With a council that works together and puts Genevans before politics we can accomplish all of this and more.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
Geneva voters, I am a proud Democrat running to represent the people of this city. I will honestly and unapologetically represent all of my constituents fairly, and refuse to let a committee think for me or provide me with a predetermined platform to push. I believe that bipartisanship builds bridges and mends division. In the words of Abraham Lincoln, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We must set aside personal agendas and political party labels and focus on our greatest commonality — our love for the beautiful city of Geneva.
Ahmad Whitfield
Age: 43
Residence: North Main Street
Education: Bard College, Finger lakes Community College, AAS chemical dependency counseling
Professional background: CEO DaddiesDoCare; Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes:Emergency Assistance Caseworker; Ontario County Drug Treatment Court data technician; FLACRA, behavioral health technician; board member, NAACP, MLK Committee, African American Men’s Association, Success For Children; volunteer, Geneva Boys & Girls Club/Community Center/Geneva Head Start
Family: Wife, Brianna Johnson-Whitfield, six children
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
The biggest issues facing the city of Geneva include affordable housing shortages, economic revitalization, equitable access to education and healthcare, and poverty alleviation. Addressing these challenges requires implementing affordable housing initiatives, attracting investment for economic growth, promoting educational and healthcare equity, and implementing policies that address poverty through job creation, social services, and support for low-income individuals and families. By prioritizing these issues, we can build a stronger and more inclusive community in Geneva.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think City Council’s role is in fostering economic development?
From my perspective, the City Council’s role in fostering economic development involves attracting investment, increasing the tax base, and promoting equitable growth. This includes implementing policies that prioritize fair wages, workers’ rights, small business support, affordable housing, and environmental sustainability. By taking a holistic approach that addresses income inequality and promotes social justice, the City Council can create an inclusive and prosperous community for all residents.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
To reduce the ongoing rancor within the City Council, fostering open communication, establishing shared goals, promoting transparency, encouraging collaboration, facilitating conflict resolution, and leading by example are crucial. By emphasizing respectful dialogue, finding common ground, and focusing on the needs of the community, we can create a more harmonious and productive council that works together effectively for the betterment of Geneva. Moreover, effectively acknowledging the individuals who are causing this issue.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
With a background in community activism and public service, I believe my experience uniquely positions me as the best choice in the primary. Having actively worked on local initiatives, I understand the needs and concerns of our community. Additionally, my track record of collaborating with diverse stakeholders, advocating for progressive policies, and effectively addressing challenges will enable me to bring about positive change. I am committed to fighting for our shared values, making me the ideal candidate to represent our community’s interests.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
As a Democrat, I believe in the importance of supporting candidates who align with our party’s values and principles. While I respect the right of individuals to participate in the democratic process, I prioritize the endorsement and support of candidates who genuinely represent Democratic ideals and priorities. It is crucial for the Democratic primary to be a platform for Democratic candidates to showcase their commitment to progressive policies and advocate for the interests of the party and its constituents.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
My primary goal is to make a positive and lasting impact on the city of Geneva. I aim to address affordable housing shortages, promote economic development that benefits all residents, ensure equitable access to quality education and healthcare, and implement policies that prioritize social and racial justice. By working collaboratively with community members and stakeholders, I want to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous city that improves the lives of all its residents.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
When you speak or stand for the people there is nothing scripted nor written on paper. For what you say and do is supposed to be from the heart when you are genuine. As a leader, I plan to do just that. I will continue to speak, walk, march and stand for our community and rectify these ongoing issues that have been the veil over the eyes of the city of Geneva for countless years.