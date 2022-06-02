GENEVA — City Council ousted two members of the city's police budget advisory board Wednesday night over what Mayor Steve Valentino characterized as anti-police comments.
The 5-4 vote to expel James McCorkle and Rob Maclean was met with an outburst by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra. Salamendra's defaced photo was seen as a screen saver on a Geneva Police Department computer, drawing outrage among some in the community.
In a guest column (Times, April 30), McCorkle called for Police Chief Mike Passalacqua to resign or be removed over the incident.