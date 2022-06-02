GENEVA — City Council ousted two members of the city's police budget advisory board Wednesday night over what Mayor Steve Valentino characterized as anti-police comments.

The 5-4 vote to expel James McCorkle and Rob Maclean was met with an outburst by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra. Salamendra's defaced photo was seen as a screen saver on a Geneva Police Department computer, drawing outrage among some in the community.

In a guest column (Times, April 30), McCorkle called for Police Chief Mike Passalacqua to resign or be removed over the incident. 

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Times.

