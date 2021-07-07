GENEVA — Barring unforeseen developments, City Council is expected this week to clear the way for a Pennsylvania company to build a hotel, restaurant and townhome development on a nearly 13-acre parcel the Geneva American Legion is selling.
In a meeting moved to the Geneva Recreation Complex, 666 S. Exchange St., Wednesday at 7 p.m., Council will host two required public hearings needed for the development to move ahead: one on the rezoning of the property to Lakefront District — the city Planning Board recommended approval at its June 21 meeting — and the other to create a Planned Unit Development and Planned Commercial Development, each designed for the mixed uses envisioned for the property.
To those who have been watching Council proceedings by Zoom and YouTube, meetings will not continue to be live-streamed any longer, as the governor has lifted remote-meeting requirements with covid numbers dropping significantly and with vaccinations of the state’s adult population at about 70 percent.
However, the city is expected to post the meeting to its YouTube site at some point after the meeting.
The mixed-use project, proposed by developer Pine Ridge Construction Management of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, doing businesses in Geneva as Lakefront Development Corp., calls for a 10,000-square-foot, two-story commercial building for a restaurant and microbrewery, along with a 125-room full-service hotel of no more than five stories on the western portion of the property, along with no more than 60 townhomes grouped into no more than six residential buildings on the eastern portion.
Here is what’s ahead for Council on Wednesday, according to a supplemental package provided by City Manager Sage Gerling and her team:
• If the property is rezoned to the Lakefront Zoning District — Council already approved a first reading at a special meeting on June 23 — members can approve the proposed development outlined in the PUD application. A draft resolution is being provided to Council if it chooses to vote on the Planned Unit and the Commercial Planned Unit developments Wednesday evening.
• If council members approve the PUD, Lakefront Development will return to the Planning Board for site plan review and approval.
• As long as the development remains “consistent with the intent of the Council PUD approval,” the project won’t need to return to City Council.
• The resolution before Council to approve the PUD must be accepted by Lakefront Development within 30 days, and a preliminary site plan must be submitted to the Planning Board within six months.
The American Legion said it will move ahead on the land purchase with Pine Ridge/Lakefront once approvals are set.
The veterans organization said it has chosen a new site, said Commander Dale Mosher. The location will be announced once the current property is closed on.
The city and other taxing entities are expected to reap significant tax benefits from the project. However, it is likely some tax abatements for the property will be requested by the developer. Those have yet to be disclosed by the city.