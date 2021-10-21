GENEVA — Last week, City Council asked the administration to provide potential cuts that would eliminate what is now a proposed 3.77% property tax increase in a 2022 budget set to be adopted next week.
Mission accomplished. The administration presented $290,000 in reductions at the first of two budget workshops Tuesday night.
However, with those proposed cuts in hand, Council appeared conflicted on how to move forward, restoring some cuts presented by City Manager Sage Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers, adding $28,000 in spending, and offering proposals for an additional $60,000 toward recreational programs.
City management came up with the $290,000 in cuts by offering to ax some equipment purchases and delay the start dates for six new positions proposed in the budget. The goal, said Gerling, was to delay the start dates to a point “when it would have the least amount of impact” in areas that include police records management, public works, and code enforcement.
“I know there’s pain in each one of these cuts,” Mayor Steve Valentino said.
When the dust cleared, two of those positions — an assistant fire chief and a vacant police department administrative position — were moved to Jan. 1 start dates, despite opposition by some councilors questioning the need for the positions at all.
While Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera once again questioned the need for an assistant fire chief, Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett pointed out that Chief Mike Combs is one of the only department heads without a deputy, and he said the base salary of $70,000 to $75,000 — with additional benefits adding up to about $157,000 — is in line with a typical paid firefighter in the city.
Combs noted that the assistant chief will play a major role in commercial and multi-family building inspections, as well as training firefighters.
On the police end, Chief Mike Passalacqua said the vacant administrative position is key to his department’s ability to fulfill Freedom of Information Law requests and a multitude of other functions, including handicapped stickers. He and his officers fill in when they can, but with his department down several positions, it’s problematic, he said.
Ultimately, Council agreed to restore those positions in the budget — at least at this point. Two spending items pushed by Pruett were added: $8,000 for the new Heritage Trail highlighting city landmarks and people, and $20,000 for shade trees.
Additional spending was proposed by At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III. He wants the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Family YMCA to get $22,500 apiece, along with a $22,500 increase to the city’s Recreation Department budget of $118,000.
“Programming has been cut,” Gaglianese said. “There’s nothing for kids and seniors.”
He said he was upset to learn that the Boys & Girls Club was not offering its youth basketball program this year. He said he found that embarrassing, noting that other communities, including Newark and Lyons, continue to offer them.
“The city needs to give these three entities the money, if not more,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said she agreed that recreation programs need more financial support, but doesn’t believe it should be a city service. Camera agreed.
“I think we should get rid of the recreation department,” Camera said. “The rec department has not performed (satisfactorily).”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said the rec department is being judged unfairly.
“I think it’s inappropriate to assess the recreation department based on the last two years,” Pealer said, citing funding cuts for programs and playground maintenance. “It’s hard to assess the carpenter when you take away the wood and hammers.”
Gerling said the city did not seek funding proposals from non-profits this year.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said it’s unfair to earmark money for the YMCA and Boys & Girls Club when there are other worthwhile organizations not receiving any funding.
Ultimately, Council held off on Gaglianese’s proposals for more spending on recreation until more information was obtained.
Blowers and Gerling were expected to be provided more potential cuts at last night’s second budget workshop in a continued effort to keep taxes flat, which would not be possible after the spending restorations agreed to Tuesday. However, not all councilors are in favor of budget cuts, including Pealer, who said he supports the original $18.3 million general fund spending plan offered by Gerling, which increases the budget by nearly $1.7 million.
Under that budget, the tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — would increase 4.61%. A home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $60 more in taxes next year, or $1,680.