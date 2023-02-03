GENEVA — City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua will be allowed to reside outside the city as he heads toward a June 30 retirement, but not everyone on City Council thinks he should.
Following some testy debate, City Council voted 6-3 Wednesday night to waive the residency requirement for the remainder of Passalacqua’s tenure.
The police chief asked City Council to waive the requirement so that he can relocate to Waterloo once his home has sold, City Manager Amie Hendrix told Council. A 2009 resolution requires that police and fire chiefs live in the city in the event of an emergency that requires a rapid response.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, one of three councilors to vote against the measure, said she’s uncomfortable with such votes.
“It’s a resolution for one person,” she said. “There was a contract. He signed it. It’s not something I feel we should do as a body.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera expressed opposition to the resolution too.
“This was a deal that the chief made with more than just the City Council,” he said. “He made it to the public.” Camera continued to say that “it was understood that the chief’s ability to respond … was enhanced” by him living here.
Others dismissed the opposition, though.
“We’re talking about four months. Four months,” At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III.
He pointed to a Council-approved resolution in December that allowed Hendrix additional time to find a home in the city, as that position has a residency requirement as well. Hendrix has since moved to Geneva.
“You’re being a hypocrite over there, Jan,” Gaglianese said to Regan, in reference to her affirmative vote on the Hendrix resolution.
The third no vote came from Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, who participated remotely. She said she didn’t support the measure for Passalacqua based on his performance.
“I don’t think the police chief deserves an exemption from the residency requirement,” said Salamendra, a frequent and vocal critic of the police department and a proponent of departmental reforms.
Salamendra, whose photo was the subject of a disparaging screensaver at the police department for which the offending officer lost two days of vacation as part of Passalacqua’s punishment, then suggested the chief be removed by Hendrix “for running an unaccountable department.”
Salamendra said Passalacqua pushed for the removal of two members of the Police Budget Advisory Board for what he believed were their biases against law enforcement. That move was rescinded by Council recently, based on the advice of city attorneys.
Mayor Steve Valentino intervened, saying her comments were not pertinent to the discussion and were personal in nature.
“Don’t limit my free speech!” she said loudly. “I’m allowed to discuss.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. didn’t understand the opposition to Passalacqua’s request.
“This is just an act of grace,” he said, pointing to the chief’s 20 years with the city. “It’s professionally reasonable. … Waterloo’s 11 minutes away.”
Council was set to revisit residency requirement issues later in the meeting, but the discussion was moved to a special meeting set for Feb. 15.