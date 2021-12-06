GENEVA — Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett admits he has no skin in the game when it comes to future salaries for City Council members because he is departing at the end of the year.
Speaking at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Pruett believes it’s time councilors and the mayor get a pay upgrade for the cost of doing business. Pruett cited expenses associated with Council work — including travel, document copying, office supplies, and other overhead.
He did not cite the extraordinary number of meetings the current City Council has held compared to previous bodies.
Pruett, who is not affiliated with the Democrats or Republicans, but often sides with a Democratic voting bloc, proposed councilor salaries be increased from $4,000 a year to $6,000, with mayoral pay increased from $7,500 to $8,000. Those new salaries would have taken effect in January 2024.
Pruett’s proposal at his final regular meeting before leaving the seat didn’t pass — it was defeated by a 6-3 vote — but it certainly generated debate, some of it caustic.
Mayor Steve Valentino, a longtime member of Council before his election to mayor in 2019, guessed that salaries for his position and Council have probably not changed since the 1990s. Some members didn’t disagree that it might be time for a pay upgrade.
“I think it’s been stagnant for so long,” Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said.
However, a salary bump of $2,000 was too steep for her. She suggested an upgrade that “perhaps not be quite as drastic.”
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall echoed Regan’s comments.
“I’m in favor of making an adjustment, but I’m not sure going from 4 to 6 (thousand dollars) is the right number,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said a pay upgrade might widen the pool of council candidates.
“I would like to see more working people run for council,” she said, explaining that some of them can’t afford to give up a job that would be in conflict with the generally nighttime nature of the job, at least when it comes to meetings. She also pointed to the large number of meetings the current council holds.
However, Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. disagreed, explaining that financial considerations should not be part of a decision to run for Council.
“I’ve wanted to serve my community for a long time,” Pealer said. “It wasn’t about the money.”
He said people need to be at the “right stage of life” to serve, and that he is at that stage.
“This pay was never supposed to be compensatory for your labor lost or you inability to take care of yourself without the position,” Pealer said.
“I’m not for this,” he said as he turned to Pruett. “I’m shocked that you would do this as you’re leaving.”
Salamendra took umbrage with his comments.
“I resent Councilor Pealer’s statements,” she said. She denied that it’s about making money, but that while nighttime meetings may be convenient for him, they are not for people like her, who work evening hours.
Salamendra said he should “be ashamed of himself” for his remarks, which Pealer responded was a personal attack against him.
Valentino ended the debate.
In his remarks on the pay upgrade proposal, Valentino didn’t address whether council members deserved more money, but he did question the need for a nine-member body.
“I would like to reduce this council by two,” he said, explaining that the at-large positions should be eliminated.
“I appreciate this, but I don’t consider it a priority,” he said about pay raises.
As for the vote on pay raises, only Salamendra, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera and Pruett voted in favor. Regan said she would have considered approving raises if the pay hikes were smaller.