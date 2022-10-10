GENEVA — City Council usually passes a resolution allowing the city to override its state tax cap — even if it has no plans to do so — in the event of unforeseen circumstances related to the budget.
However, at Wednesday’s Council meeting, a resolution to override the city’s cap for 2023 spurred a debate on tax hikes.
As it stands, the budget would raise the tax levy 5.6% for the coming year, but Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera suggested there was no reason to raise taxes.
“I’m going to oppose this,” he said. “I don’t want to exceed the tax cap.”
He said the city’s reserves could be used to eliminate the need to raise taxes.
“I think we have more than enough here that we should be giving the taxpayers a break,” he said.
He suggested applying funds from the estimated $2.5 million in reserves to hold the line on taxes in what is now a nearly $19 million general fund budget. He said residents already are dealing with higher costs for just about everything.
“I’d like to give them a zero increase in the 2023 budget,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan and Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, also Democrats, supported the proposal.
“The tax cap was developed for a reason in New York state,” Regan said. “I don’t know if we can get to zero, but (let’s) not go over 2%.”
City Manager Amie Hendrix and Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. noted that the tax override resolution is a procedural vote.
“We vote for the tax cap (override) so we don’t get penalized (by the state),” Pealer said.
Added Mayor Steve Valentino: “We have never not voted for overriding the tax cap.” To not do so, he said, would be “irresponsible.”
As for pulling from reserves to reduce the tax levy to possibly zero, Valentino said it would not be prudent. The mayor said that, according to the state, Geneva is on the “low end” when it comes to adequate reserves.
“Next year, you’ll be doubling the costs to the citizens,” he predicted.
Other councilors said residents understand that a tax hike likely is inevitable, given city personnel needs and higher costs for just about everything.
“I don’t think anyone wants to raise taxes,” At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said. “We have to be realistic.”
Gaglianese questioned Camera’s thought process on the tax cap.
“You’re asking questions like it’s your first day sitting here,” he said to Camera.
Fellow At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone joined in the criticism of Camera, suggesting he needs to “get off Lafayette Avenue (where Camera lives)” and talk to residents, whom he said are demanding services for their tax dollars.
“The community recognizes that we need to start investing in our people and our services,” Noone added.
The remarks angered Regan.
“I’m really tired of hearing direct comments about councilors,” she said.
When Camera was assailed again later in the meeting on another topic, Salamendra lauded Camera for taking “inappropriate comments with such patience. Obviously, I can’t do it, but you do it and you don’t deserve it.”
Ultimately, Council voted to approve the override, with Camera, Regan and Salamendra opposed. Noone, Valentino, Pealer, Gaglianese, and Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm voted in favor.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall did not attend the meeting.
Hendrix said Council had the option of rescinding the vote later, if it wished.