GENEVA — The city is unveiling a plan at its meeting Wednesday that would allow food trucks to operate in Geneva.
With that, City Council has reserved a public comment period for the proposal, which would allow licensing of food trucks and pushcarts. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Public Safety Building at 255 Exchange St. It also is being live-streamed on the city’s YouTube page, youtube.com/@CityofGenevaNY.
The proposed ordinance amending city code to be unveiled Wednesday follows discussion at Council’s April meeting, where several members urged quicker action on the proposal. They’d like to see an ordinance in place by this summer.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said the administration examined food truck regulations in other Finger Lakes communities and also “took into consideration established businesses in the downtown and tried to place these mobile establishments in places that were not in direct competition with current businesses.”
The proposal would allow single vendors on Exchange and Seneca streets and in Bicentennial Park, and two vendors at Lakefront Park — for a total of five mobile-food businesses in the city.
A license fee of $750 is proposed as well, and the period food trucks would be allowed to operate is April 1 to Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, with the option to operate in the other months during unseasonably warm weather.
Lotteries will be held if there are more vendors seeking licenses than would be allowed for the proposed operating locations.
The last significant proposal to allow mobile food trucks in the city was considered in 2012. It was shot down after a number of downtown restaurant owners said they were opposed, arguing that there were plenty of eating options already and that food trucks or carts would provide unfair competition with brick-and-mortar establishments downtown and elsewhere that have greater fixed costs.