GENEVA — A skeptical City Council has killed a proposal that would have created guidelines for chalking sidewalks.
By a 7-2 vote Wednesday, Council defeated a proposal to update the city ordinance on such activity — with modifications offered by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra that she said would protect the city from allegations that it was limiting free speech.
The ordinance update followed two chalking incidents over the past year. A year ago, Black Lives Matter and similar themes were etched on downtown sidewalks in washable chalk paint, angering some residents. And in April, the sidewalk in front of the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street was etched with anti-police messages, angering City Police Chief Mike Passalacqua.
Current city ordinance does not allow chalking of any kind, said city planner Katie Labbe, even the kind kids do on sidewalks in front of their homes.
The city’s Public Arts Committee proposed the changes.
Under the original amendment to the ordinance, chalking on city sidewalks on residential streets would be allowed without prior approvals. However, chalking in the Business Improvement District — comprising a large portion of downtown Geneva — would need prior approval from the Public Art Committee. Chalking outside of the BID would need approval from the PAC and city administration.
Some council members appeared frustrated that such a proposal was before them.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall — after voting to approve Salamendra’s amended resolution that was ultimately voted down — questioned the need for changes to the ordinance.
“Are we spending time on a solution to a problem that I don’t understand if it even exists?” he asked.
Mayor Steve Valentino noted the city has lots of ordinances on the books that it chooses not to enforce — from spitting on the sidewalk to riding bikes on sidewalks.
“I don’t see the problem either,” Valentino said.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer found the proposal specious on a number of levels — from the question of what is defined as art to the Council ceding powers to an un-elected committee, a point driven home as well by At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese.
“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Pealer said, echoing Burrall.
Pealer called the proposed ordinance update “wholly inappropriate.”
Salamendra’s proposed modifications to the original piece touched on speech protections, but also hate speech.
An addition read: “No person or persons shall place any temporary or permanent public art or public comment … or any drawing or any mark with paint, chalk, or any similar substance on any pavement, curb, or sidewalk that can reasonably be interpreted as being hateful or derogatory towards any person or any group of persons by virtue of their actual or perceived race, color, religion, age, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, military status, or national origin.”
At-large Councilor Anthony Noone said the hate speech definition could be left to interpretation.
He said the “all cops are bastards” chalk inscription on the sidewalk in front of the Public Safety Building in April and an “all lives matter” message are open to different interpretations.
While Salamendra’s amendments were approved in a 5-4 vote by fellow councilors Burrall, Jan Regan, John Pruett and Ken Camera, only Pruett voted with Salamendra to approve the amended resolution.