GENEVA — City voters will likely be doing more than selecting candidates for public office this November. They’ll be voting on a plan to stagger terms for the mayor and City Council.
City Council will host a public hearing Wednesday on a proposal to stagger terms, while later voting on a resolution to place the proposal before voters Nov. 8. Wednesday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the public safety building.
Those who can’t attend in person can watch the proceedings on the city’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/CityofGenevaNY.
Council is in general agreement on the plan, which was proposed earlier this year by Mayor Steve Valentino. Because it involves a change in the City Charter, it requires voter approval this fall.
City Council members, including the mayor, currently are elected to four-year terms every four years in the general election.
“Staggering the terms of office for the mayor and councilors would ensure there would always be experienced councilors sitting on the City Council who are familiar with current operations of the city and any issues before Council,” Valentino wrote in a message to Council earlier this year.
The current City Council had seven newcomers when seated in January 2020; only Valentino, then a Council member, and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera remained from the previous board.
If approved by voters, Council members and the mayor would be elected in stages starting with the 2023 election. The mayor, one at-large councilor and councilors representing wards 2, 4 and 6 would be elected to two-year terms. One councilor at large and councilors for wards 1,3 and 5 would be elected to four-year terms in that election.
After that, the mayor and all city councilors would be elected to four-year terms.