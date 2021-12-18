GENEVA — City Council’s Democrats and Republicans wrangled for months in 2019 over filling the Ward 6 seat left vacant after the death of John Greco, the beloved councilor who served for 25 years.
Both parties wanted their November candidates to fill the seat, but neither had the votes to push their pick through. Democrats insisted that since Greco was a Democrat, the seat should go to their party.
After more than two months of debate, a compromise was reached. Council approved the appointment of Dana Hollenbeck, a Democrat who was not running for the seat that fall.
Is a similar scenario going to play out Jan. 1, when the resignation of independent John Pruett becomes effective?
No one knows.
Mayor Steve Valentino, a Democrat who often has been at odds with the current Council majority voting bloc, said he has heard nothing.
“Neither party has contacted me with any suggestions, possibly because the seat is not technically vacant until Dec. 31,” Valentino said. “At that point, any name can be brought forward for a vote of the City Council as allowed in the charter. I expect that process to start at our Jan. 5 meeting.”
City Democratic Chairman Larry Campbell said the selection process has begun.
“We have been working with councilors (Jan) Regan and (Laura) Salamendra, and they now have two or three names to work with,” he said. “They will be managing the process of getting those names considered, and I am leaving that up to them. I presume that they will not want to release the names before caucusing with fellow councilors.”
On the Republican side, former Ward 2 Councilor Paul D’Amico — who shepherded the party’s 2019 candidate slate, which included Pruett — said there “have been some names thrown around. It’s being worked on now.”
Regan concurred with Campbell that they are considering a number of candidates.
“We have big shoes, literally, to fill with the departure of John Pruett in the Sixth Ward,” she said. “Several highly qualified and interested candidates have emerged and others may well be brought to Council’s attention. It is my hope that we can accept nominations and decide on a good process for moving forward at our January session. It would be to everyone’s advantage — especially the new councilor — to be seated in time to take part in the January retreat.”
D’Amico said Valentino should lead the effort.
“If I was the mayor, I’d create an interview process,” he said.
He suspects Council may be at loggerheads over the position, with Democrats Valentino and Anthony Noone and Republicans Bill Pealer and Frank Gaglianese on one side facing off against Democrats Regan, Salamendra, Ken Camera and independent Tom Burrall, who ran on the Democratic slate in 2019, on the other.
Valentino and Noone often have sided with the Republican councilors over the past two years, in particular over some of the police reform initiatives.
A stalemate could be ahead, D’Amico said.
“It’s looking that way,” he said. “You need five votes.”
D’Amico also believes a Republican should, in theory, be appointed to the job since Pruett ran with the party in 2019. But D’Amico has said it’s ultimately about finding someone who best serves the constituents, noting that Republicans have had Council candidates in the past who were not registered with the party.
Campbell echoed that sentiment but also suggested that ward demographics favor Democrats.
“As to the question of entitlement, no one is entitled to the seat,” he said. “John Pruett did not belong to any party, and he made a splendid councilor. Each candidate should be judged by their own merits, not their political affiliation. That being said, Ward 6 registration is 3-1, Democrats to Republicans, and historically, John Greco, a Democrat, held the seat for years. The fact that Pruett ran on the Republican line two years ago is certainly no argument for favoring a Republican.”
When asked for comment about the impending vacant seat, Pealer, who represents Ward 2, provided the following:
“I think this is a pivotal moment to identify and support a councilor who delivers representation that reflects the values of those who elected a GOP and Conservative endorsed candidate in 2019. It’s reported the Democrat Committee of Geneva has stated that the GOP isn’t entitled to a seat. That tracks. They are experts on entitlement. No matter who is appointed, I have a warning for the good voters and taxpayers of Geneva. Please vote for candidates that want to propel Geneva, not repel Genevans. Don’t get fooled by these turkeys who want to divide our community — or we’re all plucked.”
Regan hopes Council can find a way to quickly fill the seat.
“It is important to note that this person will be in office only through November, when Sixth Ward residents will vote to fill the seat for the rest of the term,” she said. “It makes good sense to have Council be at full membership, with all of the wards represented, for this time-frame.”
Valentino added that filling the vacant seat may indeed be a challenge.
“With this Council, nothing is easy,” he said.