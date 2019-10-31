GENEVA — The race for City Council’s Fifth Ward features a Republican and a Democrat who agree on a lot of issues, though they have sharply different views when it comes to the conduct of city police.
Laura Salamendra is running for the seat on the Democratic line against Republican Bryan Housel.
“I have a passion for helping people,” Housel said, adding that he’s “there to listen. I want to be a voice for people.”
Salamendra had similar thoughts.
“I believe in the power of people,” she said. “We’ve been advocating to be heard. … This City Council refuses to hear us.”
On most of the issues facing the Fifth Ward, Housel and Salamendra apparently aren’t far apart.
It’s on police where opinions diverge.
Salamendra, a community activist, has long been a critic of how Geneva police operate. She said many residents don’t feel comfortable with them and believe some of them operate with impunity.
“I do not understand how an institution with so much power can go unchecked,” she said, adding many residents are “targeted, harassed” by the police force.
Salamendra said the city needs “a police accountability board with teeth.”
She said the city — pointing to Police Chief Mike Passalacqua and City Manager Sage Gerling — made a mistake by allowing officer Jack Montesanto, who had been suspended by previous chief Jeff Trickler, to go back on patrol. Montesanto is accused of choking a woman in the Public Safety Building following her arrest on a minor charge.
“He was let out on the streets along with a gun,” she said.
Housel acknowledged there are problems with the police department, but said that, for the most part, he believes city police are doing a good job.
“We had a bad apple with Jack Montesanto,” Housel said. “I’m not willing to throw away the other 37 members of the department.”
He said a police accountability board, which he guessed would have the power to fire or reprimand people, is not needed.
Housel said Passalacqua is doing good things.
“He’s trying to move (the department) into the right direction,” he said.
Salamendra said the department needs greater oversight.
“I’m committed to fighting for police accountability,” she said.
On other issues facing the Fifth Ward, Housel and Salamendra are both concerned about the quality of rental housing and say there is a need for more aggressive enforcement of city housing codes.
The current system, said Housel, “seems to reward people who aren’t taking care of the properties.”
Salamendra said the city can find money for a large police force but not nearly enough for housing code enforcement.
“That office must be staffed,” she said, adding that “it is a crime to not have safe housing.”
On the city’s high tax rate, both think the non-profits that own large swaths of tax-exempt property need to pony up.
“We must look at the non-profits who are taking the properties off the tax rolls,” Salamendra said. Beyond, that, she added, the city needs to rethink tax-incentive plans such as payments-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements that reduce tax liability.
She cited Guardian Industries as an egregious example of corporate welfare, saying the city reduced taxes in the form of a PILOT to a company owned by Koch Industries, which had revenues of $110 billion in 2018.
As for his take on PILOTs, Housel said clear benefits for residents must be outlined before they are approved.
He also said the city must “decrease spending and increase revenue” to reduce the tax burden.
Like Salamendra, he believes the non-profits, including Finger Lakes Health, need to do more to help fund city services they use. Housel said the city fire department responds to hundreds of calls each year to Hobart and William Smith Colleges for things ranging from false alarms to burned toast.
Why they say residents should vote for them
Salamandra: “The issues facing Geneva in this election are environmental justice, inadequate housing, food insecurity, and increasing community participation and transparency in city government. These are issues on which I have a proven track record. I stood up for my neighbors in the Foundry Zone not just in the streets, but at city council meetings, at peoples’ doors, at the community garden and in community meetings. I work hard each and every day for the people of Geneva, because I know that when working class people stand together, anything is possible.”
Housel: “A vote for Bryan Housel is a vote for a responsive community servant who cares about his neighbors. I chose to make Geneva my home because of the people here. I have chosen to serve as a volunteer firefighter because everyone in our community is important and deserves our protection. When it comes to local matters, political party is not important. It’s about responsible and effective service that will represent everyone and not a vocal minority. I ask for your vote because I will be accessible, accountable and I’ll make every decision with the best interests of Geneva as my first priority.”