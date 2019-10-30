GENEVA — It’s a political newcomer against a City Council veteran in the race to represent the Fourth Ward.
Evelyn Buisch is running on the Republican line against Robert “Ken Camera,” a Democrat completing his eighth year on council.
Camera is one of just two current council members seeking a seat this fall. Fellow Democrat Steve Valentino, currently representing the city’s Third Ward, is running for mayor.
Buisch was born and raised in Geneva and lives in the house she grew up in. A registered Democrat, she said she was asked by city Republicans to run for Council.
“If you don’t step up and try to make a difference, you can’t really complain,” Buisch told the Finger Lakes Times editorial board earlier this month. “Win or lose, it’s definitely a great experience.”
For Camera, the decision to run for a third term comes from a desire to serve.
“It’s in my essence to try to do stuff,” he said. “It’s about protecting your community and building it up.”
Camera said it’s been a frustrating time for him on Council, saying he has “not enjoyed the last four years.”
However, he said, “I still have it in me to do more.”
In the ward, Buisch expressed concern for pedestrian safety — more specifically students — around the high school/middle school and Boys and Girls Club in the North Street and Carter Road area. She would like to see the city develop some ideas to improve pedestrian safety there. Camera agreed with Buisch that there are safety issues there.
Both of them said more effective communication — by both Council and the city administration — is needed to reach out to residents.
“Some neighborhoods don’t feel like they have a voice,” said Buisch. “Geneva does what Geneva wants to do. … (There’s) a general feeling in all of them. They don’t get that communication: ‘How did you come to that (decision)?’”
Camera didn’t dispute Buisch’s contention.
“Council is not really great at communicating with the public,” he said.
As an example, Camera pointed to City Council’s resolution to exceed the tax cap, despite knowing that it had no intention of doing so in the recently passed 2020 budget. In fact, it was done as precautionary measure to avoid possible state fines if the tax cap was exceeded for unforeseen reasons.
On property taxes, both are concerned about the city’s high tax rate and say there is a need to find new revenue sources to reduce the burden on residents and businesses.
Both said the large amount of city property off the rolls — about 60 percent — means others have to make up that amount to ensure a government with robust services.
Buisch and Camera said the city’s large not-for-profits — from Hobart and William Smith Colleges to Finger Lakes Health — need to do more to help the city financially and help reduce the tax burden for properties on the taxable rolls.
“A lot of the properties that are not taxed, maybe we need to look at it,” said Buisch.
Camera called it an “appreciation tax.”
The incumbent thinks the town is pulling development from the city and using the city’s water and sewer services to do it. Camera pointed to the Geneva Crossing development on County Road 6 (Pre-Emption Road) as an example, and said he had asked Town Supervisor Mark Venuti to let the city annex the parcel. That did not happen.
Camera is a big booster for re-zoning the Geneva American Legion property, which is for sale, to allow high-density, high-end development on the 13-acre lakefront property.
“We need to fast-track the zoning,” he said. “I got no support (from Council).”
Camera also wants to hold off on building the new city marina, because he’s not sure there is a market and that there are more pressing needs at the lake, such as a public beach.
Buisch said the city should get hard numbers on the need for such a facility before investing local dollars into the project, which is getting a significant amount of state funding.
Why they say residents should vote for them:
Busch: “To me, it is about what is right for Geneva and its residents, not about political party. I bring a new fresh perspective to the table with no past agenda.”
Camera: “I am for transparency in City Council deliberations; friendly and open dialog; basing decisions on complete fact sets; big ideas such as: fast track spot zoning to spur development, moving the railroad, opening up Sixth Ward to the lakefront, delaying marina construction, active engagement in Seneca Lake watershed protection, a new recreation compact among all stakeholders, asking town for assistance, enhancing work of the Community Compact to assure the public of greater police oversight, the Vision 2028 report on landfills and solid waste and other big ideas for the future.”