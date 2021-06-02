GENEVA — City Council will get its first look tonight at a proposed multimillion-dollar project that calls for redeveloping the Geneva American Legion property at 1115 Lochland Road into townhomes, a hotel, and a restaurant with a craft brewery.
The Geneva American Legion is selling the 12.9-acre piece of lakefront property to Pine Ridge Construction Management of Williamsport, Pa., which is doing business in the county as Lakefront Development Corp. LLC. To clear the way for the development that is expected to add thousands of dollars in tax revenues to the city, county and school district, the company needs the property rezoned to lakefront district-planned unit development. The land is currently zoned agricultural-residential, but eyed for changes — including higher-density housing and hospitality uses — under a city-wide zoning project edging closer to completion.
An application has been submitted to the Ontario County Planning Board, which is reviewing the project June 21, the city said. To proceed, City Council must approve the rezoning and amendments to the Planned Unit Development map and text.
As part of the approval process, Council is expected to approve a resolution at its meeting Wednesday evening that will establish it as the lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review to determine the project’s effect on the environment.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Tuesday a group representing Lakefront Development Group and Rivers Edge Capital, as well as the architecture and engineering firms for the project, will provide the presentation. Gerling said the approval process schedule will be outlined after the initial Council overview Wednesday night.
Jerry Lariviere, Pine Ridge president, did not reply to an emailed request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon, but expressed his enthusiasm for the project last month in a story in the Finger Lakes Times.
“This is an amazing property in what we believe is a truly beautiful city,” he said. “The potential for this project is really exciting, and we hope to continue to work diligently with the city, county and our partners to bring this to fruition.”
The developers are proposing to build 57 townhouses in the middle of the property, “punctuated by indigenous greenspaces and family-oriented amenities like terraces and fire pits.”
The developers plan to construct the commercial components on the west side of the property, where a 125-room, full-service hotel, as well as a 10,000-square-foot restaurant will be built.
A “fine regional craft brewery” will be part of the restaurant, the developers outlined in a project summary submitted to the city.
Neal Braman, the city’s development services manager, said the current Legion home and the pool will be removed to make way for the project.
The fate of the Legion property has been in flux since it was put on the market in 2018.
When a potential buyer backed out for financial reasons earlier this year, Legion members opted to take the property off the market and focus on making upgrades to the building and property.
Not long after that announcement, a second unnamed developer emerged, and city officials began working with that developer — now revealed to be Pine Ridge — to develop a rezoning application.