GENEVA — City Council paved the way for one of the biggest mixed-use developments in its history this week with the rezoning of the Lochland Road property currently owned by the Geneva American Legion.
The mixed-use project, proposed by developer Pine Ridge Construction Management of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, doing businesses in Geneva as Lakefront Development Corp., calls for a 10,000-square-foot, two-story commercial building for a restaurant and microbrewery, along with a 125-room full-service hotel of no more than five stories on the western portion of the property, along with no more than 60 townhomes grouped into no more than six residential buildings on the eastern portion.
There were a number of other notable developments at a busy City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 7.
Change in deputy mayor
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer is the new deputy mayor. The Republican Pealer replaces Democrat Anthony Noone.
Noone was tapped to be deputy mayor when Mayor Steve Valentino took office on Jan. 1, 2020.
“I talked about rotation at the beginning of our terms,” said Valentino, a Democrat, who thanked Noone for his service.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett nominated Pealer, who is expected to serve until the mayor and councilor terms end on Dec. 31, 2023.
“I think it’s good to have a rotation,” said Pruett, an independent, who said Pealer would be a good deputy mayor.
Three Democrats voted against Pealer’s selection: Ward 4’s Ken Camera, Ward 3’s Jan Regan and Ward 5’s Laura Salamendra.
New federal holiday to be observed
City workers will be getting another day off. Council approved a resolution designating June 19 as a city holiday, in recognition of Juneteenth.
On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free from bondage.
In June, Congress passed legislation signed by President Joe Biden declaring it a federal holiday. The city grants all federal holidays as days off for city workers. Those who work on the day, such as police and firefighters, have the option of taking another day off, said City Manager Sage Gerling.
While no councilors objected to the spirit of the federal holiday, some had concerns about granting city workers an additional day off, including Pruett.
“It’s great to celebrate, let’s find a way to do it,” but the city cannot afford a reduction in productivity, said Pruett.
Salamendra was opposed as well.
“There’s just something about a mostly white workforce getting a day off for Juneteenth that is financed by working class black folk,” she said.
The city needs to find “a more creative way” to celebrate Juneteenth, rather than just a day off, she said.
Salamendra, Pruett and Regan voted against the resolution. A reluctant Camera voted in favor, but appeared to want to revisit the issue. Council rules allow someone who votes in favor of a resolution the option of bringing the matter back to the body for consideration.
Additional police boards seated
Council also appointed members to the two other police boards that members created along with the Police Review Board.
Named to the Budget Advisory Board: Amara Dunn, Robert Maclean, Evelyn Buisch, Irene Rodriguez and James McCorkle. The alternate is Andrew Spink.
Named to the Body Camera Review Board: Ben Vasquez, Stephanie Annear, Kelly Smolinski, Christina DeJesus and Ahmad Whitfield. The alternate is James Norwalk.
Not all votes were unanimous. For those who want a complete rundown of how councilors voted on each candidate, check video of the meeting on the city’s YouTube page.
Streaming of council meetings to resume
Speaking of YouTube, the city’s decision not to live-stream Wednesday’s meeting was criticized by councilors and residents. The city was unsure if it could pull off a live-stream at the Geneva Recreation Complex, where Wednesday’s meeting was held. Future meetings are heading back to the courtroom at the Public Safety Building, and YouTube streaming will resume, Gerling said.