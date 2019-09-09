GENEVA — You may have walked around the streets of Geneva last Wednesday, Sept. 4, thinking it was any other day.
It wasn’t.
It was Ryan Fishback Day, in honor of the Geneva High School tennis phenom’s first-ever state championship this past June, where as a junior, he dominated the regular season, sectionals and in matches leading up to the championship, where he defeated Kabir Rajpal of Syosset, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2 at the U.S.T.A. National Tennis Center in Flushing.
At City Council’s meeting last Wednesday, Fishback was presented with a proclamation by Mayor Ron Alcock noting his accomplishments, not only in tennis, but in other sports and school activities.
It reads as follows:
WHEREAS, 17-year-old Ryan Fishback began playing tennis when he was just 3 years old with the help of his dad, Chip. He has been on the Varsity Tennis Team since 7th grade including being a 5-time sectional champion and 5-time State Qualifier; and
WHEREAS, in 2018 Ryan was the finalist at the New York State Tournament, and this year, he returned to win the tournament. Not only did he bring home the championship title for himself, he proudly brought it home for all of Geneva; and
WHEREAS, in addition to his high school tennis career, Ryan also competes year-round in the United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments all around the country. Nationally, Ryan was ranked #1 in the Boys’ 16s and currently Ryan is ranked in the top 5 Nationally in the 18s; and
WHEREAS, even more importantly, Ryan has won numerous sportsmanship awards. He is also captain of the varsity soccer team, plays clarinet in the school band, and is on the Principal’s List; and
WHEREAS, Ryan has verbally committed to attend Virginia Tech in August 2020 to play Division I tennis for the Hokies.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ronald Alcock, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of Geneva do hereby proclaim September 5, 2019 as Ryan Fishback Day in the City of Geneva in recognition of Ryan’s dedication and accomplishments as a tennis player.
Dated: Sept. 4, 2019