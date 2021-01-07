GENEVA — 2020 was, by any estimation, a tumultuous year for City Council.
Forced to go to virtual meetings after just three months in office with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and with only two holdovers from the previous body, Council had to take on significant budget challenges caused by shrinking tax revenues.
Also, in response to calls from the Black Lives Matter movement in Geneva, councilors took on a series of police reform proposals that included a much-debated but still-not-adopted police accountability board.
Council friction was a constant, and the remote meeting format in which members no longer sat in the same room probably didn’t help the tension that often boiled over at meetings into outright sniping.
At its work session Monday night, Council acknowledged that meetings need to become more civil. However, based on the often-heated debate that ensued, that may prove elusive.
“I have to say I’ve been a little bit embarrassed for us this past year,” said Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett. “There’s more acrimony than there should be in a collective like we have here. … There should be more respect in how we interact with each other.”
Spirited debate is fine, Pruett said, but it must be done in a more respectful way.
“Attack the issue (being debated), not the person,” he said.
Once a councilor is attacked, the human response is to get defensive, he explained.
If it were up to him, there would be a set of decorum rules that if violated by councilors, would result in them throwing some money in the kitty, with the cash going to charity.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said she’s not against greater civility but explained her more defensive nature in recent sessions is the result of repeated attacks by fellow councilors.
“A lot of the problems that I feel on Council is that my opinion just isn’t respected,” she said. “It’s not that it’s out of line. It’s that people don’t agree with it and can’t understand that it is a political opinion.”
Salamendra said she’s had motions not recognized by Mayor Steve Valentino and been called names, but that she often didn’t respond.
“I haven’t had nice treatment by anyone on this Council,” Salamendra said. “I know that my behavior lately has been caustic, but I thought that I was pushed there.”
The councilor added: “As long as I am called out for my political opinions, my reaction will be the same.”
At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said that 2021 offers a fresh start for the body.
“Let’s turn the page and move forward,” he said. “Let’s go into this like we’re January of last year. Ten months of things we cannot change. We can only go forward.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, a veteran of nine years on Council, said it wouldn’t hurt for members to get “thicker hides.”
But Salamendra doesn’t think she needs to do that.
“I’m not getting a thicker hide,” she said. “I’m going to call it out in the moment.”
Gaglianese said each councilor must “take ownership in the way we act.”
But then Gaglianese suggested that it’s difficult to discuss issues with Salamendra because she gets so easily defensive. Salamendra shot back that the Republican assailed her in an email.
“You called me poison and said I’m what’s wrong with Geneva,” she said angrily.
Watching the exchange, Pruett suggested these types of things should be worked out on the “sidelines,” not at meetings.