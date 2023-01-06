GENEVA — Seneca Meadows Inc.’s landfill may not be in Geneva, but the city, with another landfill to its west, believes its operations affect the quality of life here.
That’s why City Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night opposing a plan that would increase the height of the landfill on Route 414 in Seneca Falls — and, as a result, extend its life to 2040.
SMI’s plans fly in the face of Seneca Falls’ Local Law 3-2016, which stipulates the landfill close no later than the end of 2025.
Geneva’s resolution will be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which is accepting public comment on a “scoping” document listing the environmental issues Seneca Meadows wants to address in the draft Environmental Impact Statement that is needed as part of its expansion application. The DEC extended the deadline for public comment on the document to Jan. 27.
Council’s resolution will be sent to the various municipal bodies in Seneca County, where a number of approvals are needed beyond DEC, City Manager Amie Hendrix said.
The resolution passed by Council also serves to direct Hendrix to seek what was called “interested party” status for Geneva, which she said would place the city on all distribution lists related to the landfill permitting process.
The legislation cites odors from the landfill, decreased property values, and an increase in greenhouse gases, among city concerns.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said it’s “really important for the city of Geneva to make a statement” on the landfill expansion proposal.
“We don’t need it there longer or higher,” she said.
Ward 2’s Bill Pealer said both landfills negatively affect Geneva.
“The air quality alone impacts the region,” he said.
Ward 1’s Tom Burrall said he drove on the Thruway from the east a couple of times over the weekend and the “smell of Seneca Meadows was, quite frankly, unbearable.” However, Burrall and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said everyone can do their part to reduce the need for landfilling, including decreasing the amount of food waste in what we throw in the trash. Camera said food waste comprises about 30% of the waste stream.
Food waste, when not composted, produces methane, one of the worst greenhouse gases and one that environmentalists say is low-hanging fruit when it comes to attacking global warming.
Camera expects the DEC is likely to make composting a much larger component of its solid-waste policies, which he said are being updated.