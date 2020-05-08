GENEVA — With significant revenue shortfalls projected in the city’s 2020 budget because of the COVID-19 outbreak, some City Council members are suggesting now is the time to look beyond just plugging the gaps and address how the government operates.
The concerns outlined at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, which was held through Zoom video conferencing, range from what some members called overly generous union contracts to the need for consolidation of services with the surrounding towns — with fire protection among the possibilities.
“I don’t think anything is off the table,” Mayor Steve Valentino said.
The administration projects a general fund revenue loss of nearly $600,000, based on an estimated 25 percent drop in sales tax receipts and a 50 percent loss in occupancy taxes.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers said the city budgeted $3,653,654 for sales tax in 2020, and the sales tax agreement with the county guarantees $150,000 per month, or $1.8 million for the year. The 25 percent reduction in sales tax receipts amounts to a projected loss of $463,414.
The city’s water and sewer funds are forecast to suffer revenue losses of $800,000-plus each this year.
The city administration, led by City Manager Sage Gerling, is proposing to draw on reserve funds and reduce expenses to close revenue shortfalls. The revenue projections are “ever-changing,” Gerling stressed. “As businesses reopen, we will have a better projection on sales tax (revenues).”
The water and sewer funds have been affected by what are projected to be major declines in usage due to so many city businesses being closed during the New York State on PAUSE shutdown ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“We’ll have a much clearer picture in June,” when meters are read, Blowers explained. And, he emphasized that the numbers are evolving by the minute.
“Everything is changing daily, and we’re monitoring as closely as we can,” he said.
While a $388,464 draw from general fund reserves won’t have a great impact — there would still be about $2.5 million in the bank — the same cannot be said for the water and sewer funds, Blowers explained. The fund balances for those would drop to far less comfortable numbers, he predicted.
Gerling noted they have frozen seasonal hiring and discretionary spending to address shortfalls and are proposing draws on reserve funds to address the budget gaps.
“Our current goal is to avoid layoffs as much as possible,” said Gerling, explaining it’s a “horrible experience” for employees and city morale.
However, she offered such options as early retirements, reduced benefit payouts, and rate increases for the water and sewer funds as other ways to shore up budget gaps.
The reductions in benefit payouts, such as pay for unused vacation time, would require negotiations with the city’s unions that represent a good portion of the city’s estimated 125 workers, Gerling said.
Some Council members suggested that while the current gaps can be plugged by pulling from reserves, there are indications the city’s operations — from the number of employees to benefits offered — are unsustainable, especially with succeeding budget years expected to be equally challenging. The effects of the 2020 economic slowdown likely won’t be short-term, Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera noted.
“I think you have to right-size government,” Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said.
Camera provided a list of areas he said should be considered for reductions this year and into 2021 — from not opening the skating rink to holding off on marina construction to asking unions to possibly delay raises, while shaving special stipends.
“I don’t want to lay off anybody,” he said.
And, as he has before, Camera said it’s time to begin negotiations with bordering towns for fire protection as a way to help pay for the city department.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer said it’s time to “take a look at some of those cash perks,” such as vacation buybacks, given the city’s financial condition. He pointed to $75,000 in sick-day buyouts for three employees this year, as well as health insurance opt-outs that can pay well over $8,000 for employees who decide not to use the city’s health insurance plans. He said that could be scaled back.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said the city is offering its employees more than it can afford. He said he’s “never been a fan of unions,” that “there are perks that our union employees get that are not available in the private sector,” and that it can be “a pretty rosy job. ... There are plenty of days where I would love to work for the city of Geneva.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan suggested the current fiscal crisis presents an “opportunity that maybe we should have looked at before,” including the consolidation of services.
“We really need to look at that in so many ways,” she said, citing recreation services as an example.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said Council needs a panel focused on government consolidation, but emphasized the city must be cautious in the way it cuts so that small businesses, which she said are the lifeblood of the city’s economy, are not hurt.
She was not opposed to city furloughs in some departments, suggesting the police department may be overstaffed because there are indications that crime is down during the lockdown.
Gerling said her administration will look into the suggestions offered by Council and provide options.
Valentino said the administration needs to provide those options “sooner rather than later.”