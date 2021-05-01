GENEVA — City Council members earned their money in April.
Over the last month, Council had not only its workshop and regular meetings, but an additional seven sessions to interview 37 candidates for the new Police Review Board.
And it’s not over yet. City Clerk Lori Guinan said each council member has been asked to provide their top choices, and Mayor Steve Valentino said he will be scheduling a meeting to discuss those selections. That meeting is in executive session.
He expects Council to appoint the nine-member board at its June meeting, with training to follow.
Valentino came away impressed with the candidates interviewed.
“There was a wide range of talents and backgrounds,” he said. “Wish we had this level of interest for every board and commission.”
The Finger Lakes Times emailed members of City Council, asking their impressions of the candidates. Besides, Valentino, responding were John Pruett of Ward 6, Bill Pealer Jr. of Ward 2 and At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone.
Pruett said he liked what he heard.
“I was very impressed at the amount and quality of the citizens who have stepped forward with good intent,” he said. “Some of the most frequent candidate responses dealt with emphasizing having a lack of a preconceived agenda, keeping an open mind, and operating judiciously in order to have the board respected. The credentials of candidates provide a great level of experience and perspective regardless of political leaning, and I think we will have a balanced panel. It is difficult to select less than 20% from the pool, and I wish all will remain engaged, and know their contributions are truly appreciated.”
Noone said it “was great to see so much interest and hear different perspectives throughout the interviews.”
“A majority of the individuals are wanting to get involved to do nothing more than improve police community relations and increase transparency,” he said. “Many demonstrated a willingness to be open minded and did not display a bias one way or another. City Council now has an opportunity to implement a fair and balanced board and increase public confidence in the PRB by appointing only those individuals, if we choose that path.”
Said Pealer: “I am very grateful for all the applicants. Their time and interest is commendable. Geneva is fortunate to have so many who care about our future.”
The PRB will review complaints of officer misconduct against members of the Geneva Police Department. It will not conduct investigations until after the GPD has conducted its own investigation of a complaint; the police chief will have final say on any discipline.
It was approved by City Council in February after some seven months of often-contentious debate. The effort was driven by the People’s Peaceful Protest, Geneva’s Black Lives Matter movement, which formed following the death last May of George Floyd at the hands of former officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted in April of murdering Floyd, whose death caught on video sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.