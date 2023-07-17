GENEVA — City Council was chastised earlier this month when it failed to adopt regulations for short-term rentals that are part of Geneva’s proposed zoning update.
Those new regulations might not be ready to be adopted — although there is some progress on that end — but Council agreed last week to fast-track the short-term rental portion of the document.
At a July 10 work session on the topic, Council members agreed to move on regulating a growing industry in the city, but one that many residents say is affecting their quality of life — from overcrowded homes to noisy gatherings to on-street parking problems. It’s also led, say some, to a loss of affordable homes, as investors are squeezing out people seeking an already low inventory of single-family residences.
The idea of fast-tracking short-term rentals — such as Airbnb and VRBO — came by way of At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone.
“I would really like to place our emphasis on short-term rentals,” he said at the work session.
While there was some initial reluctance to pass the short-term regulations separately while continuing to review the full code, councilors ultimately decided to do so, agreeing that action is needed now.
“It just seems wild to me that people could rent space in the city unchecked and unregistered,” Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said.
She pointed to North Main Street resident Mike Monaco, who at City Council’s July 5 meeting lamented that a short-term rental next door to him — it’s owned by a Colorado couple — has disrupted his quality of life.
Salamendra said Monaco is just one example.
“There are people all over (the city) struggling with this,” she said. “The neighborhoods have changed.”
Among the rules governing short-term rentals under the city’s proposed zoning ordinance:
• All tenants and guests must have off-street parking and cannot park on the lawn or street.
• Owners must obtain a permit to operate a short-term rental. The permit is good for two years and can be transferred to a new property owner.
• In some parts of the city where zoning does not allow them, special use permits will be needed to operate short-term rentals. The permits can be revoked and the owner subject to penalties if short-term rental rules are not followed.
• Permits must include names, addresses and a phone number of the property owner, or the property manager if the owners don’t live within 30 minutes of the city.
Mayor Steve Valentino suggested a tougher stance when it comes to violating the terms of operation. He suggested that any place that gets three or more police nuisance calls within a 30-day period lose their license for 60 days.
“I want to put some teeth into this document,” he said, adding that if owners comply with the rules, “you’re not going to have this problem. … If you don’t care what goes on in your facility, I want it to hurt a little bit.”
“I strongly support that,” Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said.
Additionally, the ordinance said short-term rentals will be subject to the city’s 3% occupancy tax, just as hotels and bed-and-breakfast facilities are.
The general agreement among councilors on the need for short-term rental regulations pleased the mayor.
“We might be getting somewhere,” Valentino said.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said passing the regulations amounts to nothing more than an ordinance change, which would require two successive approvals, or readings, by City Council before they would become effective.
Hendrix said Friday she has asked the city’s attorneys to review the proposal before placing a former resolution before councilors, possibly as early as August. Reached later Friday, city attorney Emil Bove said Council is within its rights to modify city ordinance.
“It’s just working in the wording,” he said.
However, Noone said he was concerned about enforcement if the ordinance ultimately does pass.
“I don’t find that Code (Enforcement) does their job most of the time,” he said. “The Fire (Department) by all means, definitely, but I feel like a lot of codes in this city do not get addressed.”
He wants the code office to move from a complaint-driven department to one that is “proactive.”
There were also questions about whether the proposed regulations would apply to existing Airbnbs and other short-term rentals, but it appeared that there will be no “grandfathering” of these businesses — that they must comply with the regulations, just like a new short-term rental operation.