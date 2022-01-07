GENEVA — At the urging of two residents, City Council has agreed to begin what could be a politically charged process: filling the Ward 6 seat left vacant by the resignation of John Pruett Dec. 31.
A decision at Wednesday’s meeting to begin interviews for the seat came after members received letters from Ward 6 resident Hannah Dickinson and former ward resident Penny Hankins imploring them to restore council representation for Ward 6, something residents in the northeast portion of Geneva went months without following the March 2019 death of former councilor John Greco.
Filling the seat became an election-year battle between council Democrats and Republicans, with both parties looking to have their November candidate appointed. Ultimately, they agreed to select someone not running for the seat that fall.
Dickinson wrote to Council to say she was surprised that discussion of filling the seat was not on the agenda for Wednesday night, noting Mayor Steve Valentino had stated to the Finger Lakes Times in December that it would be taken up at that meeting.
“Further,” wrote Dickinson, “former Ward 6 councilor John Pruett submitted his resignation in August, and this council has had over four months to develop a plan to ensure that Ward 6 had continuous representation.”
She said Ward 6 “has been historically disenfranchised: from the foundry contamination, from over-policing, and from uneven and unequal development, to name a few. ... The council has an opportunity to do right by Ward 6, to resist any attempts to delay and to recognize that we have the same right to representation as every other ward.”
Hankins urged council to take action as well.
“Ward 6 needs representation as much as any other ward in this city, and it would be unfair to its residents to leave them without a voice,” she said. “I currently reside in Ward 3, but I lived in Ward 6 on Wadsworth Street for six years when I first moved to Geneva. I know how vulnerable many of the residents of Ward 6 are because they were my neighbors. We would often help each other out whenever needed. They are vulnerable for a number of reasons: the Foundry poisoning, the food desert that exists in that ward, and a lack of affordable housing, to just name a few issues. The future of the city is in the way we develop or don’t develop Ward 6. They should not be left out of any City Council decision.”
With that, Council took the first steps toward filling the seat, setting Jan. 25-26 for interviews, with a possible vote on a replacement at its Feb. 2 meeting. City Democratic and Republican leaders say they have candidates.
Whether the effort to fill the seat becomes embroiled in politics is unclear.
A council “majority” of Tom Burrall — an independent who ran on the Democratic slate — and Democrats Jan Regan, Ken Camera and Pruett have shepherded through a number of measures over the past two years, including a series of police reform initiatives. Two Democrats, Valentino and Noone, sided with Council’s two Republicans, Bill Pealer and Frank Gaglianese III, on some of those measures and other contentious issues.
Pruett’s departure means one less member of that majority voting bloc and the potential for 4-4 votes if councilors can’t find a candidate that appeases both sides.
At least one councilor expressed optimism that Ward 6 will get representation sooner rather than later.
“It’s the season for miracles and maybe to come to consensus on a candidate,” At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said.
While not mentioning the job ahead in selecting a council replacement, Burrall expressed hope for greater civility in 2022.
“Let’s pledge to keep negative personal comments at zero,” he said. “Let’s just work together, stay to the issues.”