GENEVA — While the new City Council may be lacking in experience — the body features seven new members — they appear ready to take a different approach when it comes to the city’s direction.
“I love the new ideas,” Mayor Steve Valentino said at Council’s all-day retreat at the Geneva Housing Authority on Wednesday; it was the second of two sessions, with the first held last week.
Valentino is a holdover from the previous Council when he represented Ward 3. The only other returner is Ken Camera, who represents Ward 4.
Camera has been critical of the previous Council, and on Wednesday, he reiterated that contention, saying members brought personal agendas to the job.
Valentino would not echo Camera’s views on the previous body.
“I won’t bash the previous Council, but I will say we have a different Council,” said Valentino. “I love the ideas.”
The all-day retreat was designed in part to identify priorities, both short- and long-term. Additionally, it gave City Manager Sage Gerling a chance to provide an overview of city priorities over the past few years, which the city administration focuses on when not performing the day-to-day duties of running a government.
Among the priorities outlined: the city’s newly-created Food and Beverage Industry Consortium, comprised of food and beverage producers, businesses, academia and government. It’s designed to grow the sector and create jobs in the city.
The effort to bolster the sector began in 2015 under former City Manager Matt Horn, and one of the ideas that developed was creating a commercial kitchen designed to attract food-related startups.
That resulted in RealEats entering into a lease with the city for the kitchen at the Geneva Enterprise Development Center. Now Real Eats is expected to grow from 50 jobs to over 400 in the new few years as it expands, and Gerling said the city is pondering giving the company ownership of the kitchen.
“We’re not really suited to be in the kitchen business,” she said.
The goal of the consortium — in conjunction with Cornell AgriTech and Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park — is to continue developing more food- and beverage-related businesses, Gerling said.
But the concept of developing those businesses as a way to generate jobs in a city with a high poverty rate came into question by some councilors.
Some said many of the jobs created in various food and beverage sectors don’t pay well, such as RealEats, although Gerling said those entry-level workers at the company have opportunities for advancement that could lead to higher wages if they grow into positions such as chefs.
And while the Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park has developed new businesses, they haven’t necessarily benefited the city, said Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, pointing out that Cheribundi left the park for a spot in the town and that there is not much tax revenue generated by the Tech Park because it is owned by a nonprofit, Cornell.
Pruett suggested the city might better spend its time on developing housing projects that would add to the tax rolls and as an answer to pressing housing needs — from a dearth of single-family housing for older adults to quality housing alternatives to the older stock that dominates the city.
Camera said Council needs a true appraisal “of this whole FAB (food and beverage) thing.”
Pruett, Camera and Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan also pointed to the city’s inability to compete for development in the town of Geneva. While the city — with a full complement of services that include police and paid firefighters — has the highest tax rate in the county at $17.23 per assessed $1,000 — there is no town property tax.
“We have to address realistically the town and the city coming together (merging) … to share expenses and be one place,” Regan said.
Each councilor was given time to share concerns, some of which may have short-term solutions, while others may need years to address.
Among the ideas councilors brought forth Wednesday:
• At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese: Bring back a director of code enforcement and enforce winter parking regulations.
• At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone: Focus on improving city services and prohibit commercial and residential development on city lakefront property. He also would like to see a concerted campaign to change perceptions of Geneva, which he said often are negative.
• Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer: Modernize recreation offerings and encourage fishing and boating opportunities, including bringing the Lake Trout Derby back to the city from Waterloo. He also wants to develop poverty-reduction strategies and enhance housing code enforcement.
• Regan: Create “add-on” taxes for city garbage collection (as opposed to private hauler) and develop a food cooperative to address food-desert issues.
• Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall: Create a city-town economic development team, move the Finger Lakes Railway yard and beautify gateways into the city.
• Pruett: Besides housing, he also noted the city’s debt, high overhead, population loss and limited amount of non-taxable property. All must be addressed, he said.
• Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra: Create a police accountability board, provide greater support for domestic violence victims and those with substance abuse issues and improve access to childcare.
Council — working with Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers — was looking to nail down a priority list Wednesday afternoon.