GENEVA — Mayor Steve Valentino took the opportunity at City Council’s return to in-person meetings Monday night to talk about how the fractious body could become more civil.
“My look at Council communication (is) we’ve had our challenges,” he said during a portion of the meeting devoted to communication.
“My focus is to go back to the basics,” which Valentino said were adhering to Council’s rules of order that govern meeting process and conduct, respect for one another and abiding by the city’s code of ethics.
But in a Council with some strong personalities, Valentino acknowledged bringing greater civility would not be easily accomplished.
“It is a challenge to control our passions,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said the testy discourse at Council sessions is not always derived from meetings but from sources such as social media, where some councilors have made critical comments about one another.
“We should not be posting statements about each other,” said Regan. “Things (posts) get sent to me that are hard to swallow, frankly.”
Valentino said he has been off social media for more than a year, in part because of the negative discourse he sees. But he agreed that social media posts only exacerbate Council tensions.
“What you are saying is legitimate,” Valentino said to Regan.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, who provided Council with a plan designed to focus on greater civility among members, agreed.
“If you want to say something about Council, do it here, not social media,” he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said it’s just a few people engaging in social media attacks, not the whole Council. She said meeting debates should focus on ideas presented, not the person presenting them.
Valentino agreed.
“Focusing on the issue is critical,” he said.
Valentino said he’s going to do his best to control behavior at meetings, but has no control over what happens on Facebook.
But Salamendra said Valentino’s attempts to control order should be applied more fairly.
Valentino vowed that if he finds discussions getting testy and off-track, he will call five-minute breaks to calm things down.
At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III, the only member to participate virtually in the work session, wasn’t buying much of the discussion.
“I’m a little taken aback by this whole conversation,” he said, pointing to the public criticism he endured last year after he assailed a virtual police reform panel hosted by Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the local Black Lives Matter Movement in a video posted on social media.
“You didn’t sit through Council meeting after Council meeting and learned you were the bogeyman or the devil,” Gaglianese said. “I’m chuckling inside when I hear this (discussion).”
As for Facebook attacks, Gaglianese said it comes with the territory.
“We’re open game,” he said. “If you bring it upon yourself, you’re open game. … We’re, I guess, politicians.”
Salamendra was angered by Gaglianese’s remarks, pointing to his comments about the HWS police reform panelists, where he said he wanted to shoot them.
“You’re innocent, Laura,” the Councilor responded sarcastically.
And she took aim at his suggestion that they get thicker skin when it comes to social media comments.
“Frank had to attack all of us that we can’t take the heat,” she said. “Well, I’ve been taking the heat and much longer.”
“Don’t speak for me, Laura,” Gaglianese countered in the tense exchange.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said basic decency needs to prevail.
“It’s about being a good human being,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer questioned whether much could be done to solve the situation, other than team-building exercises.
“When we start policing the opinions of people, we’re getting into a slippery slope,” he said. “I don’t advocate that type of censoring of people.”
He said interpretation is a component that needs to be considered. Attacking a councilor’s ideas should not be construed as an attack on the person, he explained.
Rancor aside, Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera said Council can’t forget its mission.
“What we have to do is get the people’s business done,” he said.