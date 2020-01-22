GENEVA — City Council is holding its second retreat in an all-day session Wednesday, where, among other things, priorities and goals of the city administration and council members will be hashed out.
The session starts at 8 a.m. and will be held in Room B of the Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St. It is scheduled to run until around 4:15 p.m.
Mayor Steve Valentino said Council, with seven new members, is “working hard to get up to speed. (We have) lots of new ideas and focused areas that need to be vetted and prioritized.”
The retreat follows one last week that featured a budget preview, a look at current projects and an overview of council priorities.
The session Wednesday originally called for a morning tour of city facilities. However, the agenda changed, and the morning session now features City Manager Sage Gerling presenting a priorities overview. Next will be a discussion of council goals and priorities that is projected to continue after a lunch break.
The second half of the day includes a discussion of community and economic development initiatives, a building code and complaints discussion and a council wrapup.
Residents can attend and are encouraged to provide comment following each topic session.
The new Council held its first meeting on Jan. 8 with a light agenda.