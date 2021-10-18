GENEVA — Over the past year, City Council has pushed for additional spending in the 2022 budget for code enforcement, public works and community engagement.
What members have discovered as they pore over the proposed spending plan is that there is a cost to taxpayers for adding additional positions.
As it stands, spending would increase nearly $1.7 million — from $16.6 million general fund budget to about $18.3 million for 2022, with the tax rate rising 3.77%.
The tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — would increase 4.61%. A home assessed at $100,000 would pay about $60 more in 2022, or $1,680.
Council took its first stabs at the budget during workshop sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Two more are set for this week.
During Thursday’s session at Jordan Hall on the campus of Cornell AgriTech, some members appeared agreeable, if not wholeheartedly enthusiastic, about keeping spending — and the resultant tax increase where it’s at — given the need to provide city services that some believe are underfunded.
Others, such as Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, are unsatisfied with the spending increases in the proposed budget. He would like to see some $700,000 shaved.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers told Council it can eliminate the need for a tax increase by cutting $289,000.
Mayor Steve Valentino expressed caution about wholesale cutting that may not have a big impact next year, but could down the road. He said years of austerity during his earlier years on Council meant little investment in areas such as infrastructure that resulted in future councils having to play catch-up and raise taxes in the process.
“What I don’t want to do is take the city in the reverse direction and leave future councils to clean up the mess,” Valentino said.
That thought was shared by Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr., who worried that if Council doesn’t make the investments, it may not be able to offer high-quality services. And, he noted the additional green infrastructure in the downtown streetscape project that will create additional work for city crews. He said he already sees the effects of budget cuts in city parks that he observed are not being maintained at a satisfactory level because of staffing.
However, Camera believes there’s wiggle room in the proposed budget, questioning the need for a deputy fire chief/fire marshal at a total cost of $157,000. There are plenty of people within the ranks of the city’s 18 paid firefighters to fill in if needed, he suggested.
Gerling offered that the assistant chief position as envisioned goes beyond fire services and into code enforcement, which most councilors have wanted to see beefed up.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III expressed frustration with some of Camera’s proposals, in particular slashing the deputy fire chief position and with the Ward 4 councilor’s stated mistrust of city management when it comes to how some budget items are presented.
“I just don’t understand why we don’t rely on the experts in the room,” Gaglianese said.
Councilors ultimately agreed to let Gerling and Blowers come back with spending scenarios that would allow the city to keep taxes flat in 2022 or maybe even provide a modest decrease.
The next budget workshops are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Jordan Hall. Those who can’t attend but want to watch can do so on the city’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/cityofgenevany.