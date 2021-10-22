GENEVA — Over the course of the year, City Council members have pushed for increased funding in areas that include code enforcement and public works.
In response, the city administration put together a proposed $18.3 million general fund spending plan for 2022 reflecting those priorities, resulting in additional positions in public works, code enforcement, and other areas. However, those additional positions came with a cost: higher taxes.
Over the course of two weeks, some Council members have proposed cuts to eliminate the hit on taxpayers, putting the onus on City Manager Sage Gerling and Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers to come up with possible reductions to pare down the budget and, ultimately, taxes.
After coming back Tuesday night with a laundry list of reductions totaling $290,000 — those cuts were comprised largely of staggered start times for the positions proposed — Council asked for additional spending reduction proposals for the following night’s work session.
Once again, the administration complied.
In all, the modified list Gerling and Blowers presented to Council Wednesday night would have reduced the budget by $406,000 — if all were adopted by Council.
But, after much more haggling, a Council majority sent the administration back to the drawing board, asking for possible reductions of up to $700,000.
The idea of going back to the drawing board on reductions was brought forth by Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett and supported by four others.
“We’re not happy with the list and we’re looking for more options,” Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said.
The move by Pruett, Salamendra, Ward 4’s Ken Camera, Ward 3’s Jan Regan and Ward 1’s Tom Burrall frustrated other Council members, including Mayor Steve Valentino.
“Now we’re going to redirect them, and we have redirected them twice,” Valentino said.
Salamendra and Regan said it was understood that the administration was supposed to provide a list of $700,000 in cuts, but Valentino said the only councilor who brought up that amount was Camera. The Council majority last week asked for budget reduction possibilities that would lead to no increase in taxes, he said.
The requests by councilors for even more reductions appears to show a lack of understanding of the challenges the administration faces day to day, Valentino said.
“We sit in the seat of decision-making, but we don’t sit in the seat of running the city on a daily basis,” Valentino said.
As for the $700,000 budget-cut list, Blowers said it likely will be achieved by slashing the additional positions in targeted areas such as code enforcement and public works. After that, it will come down to operational costs, he said.
At-Large councilor Anthony Noone asserted that some on Council seem more interested in the political optics of keeping taxes flat than they are in offering city services, while not appearing to consider the stress budget cuts have on an overworked staff. Regan countered that lowering taxes is a priority for Council. Pruett added that even with $700,000 in potential cuts, the city is still spending about $1 million more than last year, which, it should be noted, featured a relatively austere budget because of revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
Camera reiterated his frustration with the new assistant fire chief position, which, when all of the job’s benefits are considered, adds nearly $160,000 to the budget.
Council was scheduled to adopt the 2022 budget Oct. 27, but now that session will be used to consider cuts proposed by the administration. It’s now unclear when a 2022 spending plan will be adopted.