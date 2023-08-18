GENEVA — City Council members agree on one thing: They’re not interested in seeing cows, horses or other large animals allowed on city properties under a proposed — and long-discussed — zoning update it hopes to adopt this year.
“I can’t ever imagine in the city of Geneva where we would have this kind of code that would allow this to take place,” Mayor Steve Valentino said at an Aug. 8 meeting.
Valentino was referring to proposed regulations on the “keeping of animals” in the lengthy document. Neal Braman, the city’s code officer, said the proposed regulations on animals did not come from him, but from Barton and Loguidice, the firm that put the zoning package together and is no longer affiliated with the project.
While City Council agreed on that much, there was not nearly as much consensus when it came to chickens, which are included in the chapter on animals.
A number of councilors are pushing for an ordinance that would allow at least some people with large enough yards to own them.
Currently, chickens are only allowed in areas zoned for industrial use, such as the egg-cooperative Geneva Peeps on State Street.
There have been a number of proposals over the years to allow residents to own chickens in Geneva, something that is allowed in the city of Canandaigua and the town of Geneva. However, proposals in the city have been rejected.
With an updated code before Council, some members consider it an opportune time to try once again.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said it was understood by her and others that if Geneva Peeps proved successful, residents would get the opportunity to have egg-laying hens.
“It seems to me some on this Council are 20 years behind the times, 20 years behind the science about what is safe and what’s good for you,” she said. “Having chickens in your yard that provide you with eggs is good for you, as opposed to factory farms or $5-a-carton eggs like we saw in the pandemic.”
Another proponent, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, also supports an ordinance that allows people to own chickens.
“There is a lot of misinformation or suspicion about chickens,” she said, explaining that if properly maintained, chicken coops do not generate smell.
However, Regan did express concern for a portion of the proposed ordinance that requires the birds to be kept at least 100 feet from a neighboring dwelling. That, she said, would “eliminate so many people in the city.”
However, other councilors don’t think chickens are a good idea. Among them: At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III.
“I’m totally against this,” he said. “If you want chickens, move into the country. If you don’t want to mow your lawn, move into the country.”
Fellow At-large Councilor Anthony Noone said that when this issue came up in 2020, most of the residents who responded to his survey were against the idea. Beyond residential opposition, said Noone, is the issue of proper care for the chickens.
“Just because you have chickens doesn’t mean you should,” he said. “My concern is for the animal itself.”
Upon learning from Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, who supports chicken ownership, that there are city residents who own chickens even though they are not allowed, Noone placed blame at the feet of the city’s Code Enforcement Department, which he has criticized publicly on a number of occasions for being complaint-driven and not proactive.
“Why isn’t this being enforced?” he asked.
Valentino said it’s difficult to chase down all complaints with a department that is chronically short-staffed.
“If Code was thoroughly staffed, they’d be enforcing everything on our books,” he said.
Braman said later in the meeting there have been a few complaints about chickens on the loose, but they are difficult to investigate because the code office doesn’t always know who owns them.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, a Geneva Peeps volunteer, said chickens are getting a bad rap, including that their waste smells and that they’re noisy.
“It’s really not a whole lot different than your litter box,” he said, criticizing some of the regulations proposed, including cleaning chicken coops every 24 hours and keeping “refuse” in airtight containers until it’s disposed. “It’s the best compost in the world. (Allowing chickens) is long overdue.”
He also suggested removing the requirement that hens be kept 100 feet from adjacent structures, which Camera suggested was “chosen arbitrarily.”
However, Valentino expressed other concerns, including what happens to the hens when they lose their ability to lay eggs. He was told they might be killed and are not appropriate for food.
Burrall said later the chickens from Geneva Peeps that no longer producing eggs live out their lives at a spot on the east side of Seneca Lake.
As for where the discussion goes from here, Council directed City Manager Amie Hendrix and staff to draft an ordinance that would allow residents to own chickens. She said Wednesday it would be included in the proposed zoning update.
It is unclear if there is enough support to approve the zoning update with chickens included.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. and Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm did not attend the Aug. 8 session.