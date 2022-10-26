GENEVA — Police Chief Mike Passalacqua has certainly given the city plenty of notice when it comes to his retirement: He will leave his post next June.
In the meantime, there are big steps that need to be taken, City Manager Amie Hendrix explained.
“We are working with New York State Civil Service on the requirements related to the position,” she said last week. “This is a tested position.”
She explained that a recruitment strategy will be formed too.
In Geneva, the appointment of police chief falls under the city manager powers.
In wake of the news, several members of City Council responded to the Times’ request for comment on Passalacqua.
Several lauded his tenure, which included a push in some circles for greater police department accountability. That activism, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, spawned the formation of the Police Review Board. The board was disbanded earlier this year after state Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran threw out the local law creating the agency designed to investigate police misconduct complaints.
City Council voted earlier this year against appealing Doran’s decision.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said Passalacqua led his department through a difficult period.
“His unparalleled expertise and professionalism has led our police department through some tough and trying times,” he said. “All that hard work did not go unnoticed, despite what others may say.”
Gaglianese said Passalacqua “focused on transparency and breaking down barriers between police and the community he was sworn to serve. I know his time as chief wasn’t always easy, as he was faced with many obstacles created locally and nationally, but he always tried to handle it all professionally with dignity and respect. I believe he has done his best during these trying times in law enforcement.”
He said Passalacqua helped modernize the department, “work that is continuous, but I believe he has paved the way from the old outdated approach and ways to the new modern-day approach and ways in law enforcement here in our department.”
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone is confident the city’s police department is in good hands.
“Our city manager has done a great job proactively preparing for the chief’s pending retirement,” he said. “This will ensure a seamless transition to his successor, when the time comes. Mike’s impeccable character and dedication to his position will be a very difficult void to fill. I look forward to continuing to work with Chief Passalacqua as he leads his department with the utmost integrity and professionalism, which is exactly where the focus should be right now.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. also lauded Passalacqua’s contributions.
“His commitment to Geneva and his officers is self-evident,” he said. “I wish him well in his retirement. Well done, chief! On a political note, when elections come before us, be mindful of electing leaders who disrespect and provoke our selfless heroes in public safety. Please support our local leaders who support our heroes in red, white and blue.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan simply expressed “all best wishes as (Mike) enters this phase in his life and career.”
One of Passalacqua’s loudest critics, Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, offered no kind words for Geneva’s top cop.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” she said about Passalacqua’s news. “There have been rumors of him ‘quiet quitting’ since Council tried to pass any measure of accountability over his department. I hope the next chief of police will bring about more accountability than Mike Passalaqua offered.”
No other members of City Council responded to the Times’ request for comment.