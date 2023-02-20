GENEVA — After spending considerable time earlier this month debating whether to allow Police Chief Mike Passalacqua to move out of the city before he retires in June, City Council agreed last week to modify residency requirements for the position, as well as fire chief.
Councilors agreed at Wednesday’s special meeting the residency requirement could hamper the city’s search amid a shrinking pool of qualified candidates.
“The shelves are pretty much dry and empty,” At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said.
He said those with families might not go through the process of moving to Geneva, given what he intimated was anti-police sentiment on the part of some council members.
“Is it worth it to pack up the kids?” he asked.
Gaglianese said there are few municipalities in the region requiring their police chiefs to live in the city. He added that residency doesn’t measure a level of commitment, pointing to educators who don’t live in the districts where they work.
The Republican said the other issue is scant housing opportunities in Geneva, pointing to the difficulty City Manager Amie Hendrix encountered in finding a home. City managers are required to live in the city, and Hendrix was given a time extension to find a home because of housing supply.
Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm agreed that residency requirements for the police chief position could limit access to the most qualified candidates. And, he agreed with Gaglianese that “our housing stock is low.”
Two members who voted against allowing Passalacqua to move out of the city before his June retirement date agreed Wednesday the residency requirement needs to change.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera previously argued that having the police chief in the city allowed him or her to respond quicker if there was a major crime or emergency. However, he has apparently had a change of heart, pointing to a recent study that determined “no intrinsic benefit” to the policy.
“I think we open it up to getting more talent,” Camera said, adding that the issue of attracting candidates for police positions is not endemic to Geneva. “Police forces all over the country are understaffed.”
Another opponent of waiving residency for Passalacqua, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, also agreed that residency should be lifted or modified to a larger area, such as the city’s school district boundaries.
“It does eliminate so much talent,” she said.
Ward 1’s Tom Burrall said that if the residency restriction is lifted — he said he had “mixed feelings on this” — there should be a change in benefits.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said it was distressing council needed to lift the requirement; conversely, he also wanted a large pool of candidates for Hendrix to consider. Police chief is a city manager appointment in Geneva.
Pealer found it puzzling that Camera and Regan opposed Passalacqua’s request but now favor lifting the residency requirement for the next chief.
Burrall said the discussion spurs a larger question: “Why do you not want to be in our community?”
Mayor Steve Valentino noted he was on City Council in 2009 when the residency requirement was added for the fire and police chief positions.
“We wanted them to be part of the community and be embedded in the community,” Valentino said.
Hendrix said Thursday that most city managers are required to live within the city limits, but that other positions vary by municipality “with many having no requirements.” Others have a radius limit of 15-60 miles or even allow residing in contiguous counties, she added. Some have changes in benefits, she continued, such as a reduction in vacation days if they live outside the municipality.
Ultimately, council members supported modifying residency requirements for police and fire chief, with a resolution to be voted on at City Council’s March 1 meeting.
“All members of Council in attendance concluded the meeting by agreeing that all would be in favor of flexibility to ensure that a candidate that is the right candidate for this leadership position is able to be selected, regardless of their residency,” Hendrix said.
The city manager noted that she had encouraged potential police chief candidates to watch Wednesday’s meeting to see where City Council stood on residency, as the deadline to apply for the chief’s exam was Friday.