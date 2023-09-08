GENEVA — This City Council hasn’t agreed on much, but they may be in unison on one thing: The city needs short-term rental regulations.
After initiating discussions in April, City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night on an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, which are defined as properties leased for 30 days or less.
The approval does not end the discussion, though. It merely moves it on for another vote — or, in Council parlance, reading — during an upcoming meeting. This allows councilors to propose revisions to the ordinance. However, major changes would require Council to go back to the drawing board, City Manager Amie Hendrix said.
The legislation before Council Wednesday night was a revised piece by way of new Planning Director David West and other city staffers. He said there is language from short-term rental laws from other cities, and he pointed to Niagara Falls in particular.
Working with the city’s code office, officials crafted an ordinance that would be “comprehensible and usable” for those charged with enforcing it, West explained. The biggest change is that the short-term rental law falls under licensing occupations, which West said gives the city more leverage.
“A license is much easier to revoke,” he explained.
Among the highlights:
• All short-term rentals will need a special use permit to operate and/or a site plan review.
• The property must have sufficient off-street parking spaces as required by the city Code Enforcement Office or the Planning Board or a special use permit review.
• The maximum number of bedrooms that can be rented is four and the maximum occupancy for each short-term rental unit is 10.
• Short-term rentals can’t be used for gatherings such as weddings and other private events, including bachelor or bachelorette parties.
• The operator must acquire a short-term rental license within one year from the issuance of a special use permit or site plan approval.
• Contacts for owners or property managers, if different, must be provided.
• Properties must be in compliance with all state building codes. With that, owners shall sign a consent authorizing the city Code Enforcement Office to conduct inspections, which could determine whether the property can be licensed.
• A statement that guests must comply with the city’s noise ordinance, which will be enforced by city police or another responding agency.
• The short-term rental permit must be prominently displayed inside and near the front entrance of the short-term rental.
• The owner of the short-term rental is responsible for nuisance violations.
• Occupants must refrain from making disturbing, offensive or excessive noise at any time, including but not limited to “quiet hours” of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Property owners shall pay an inspection fee. If there are violations, short-term rental operators can lose their licenses if remedies are not made.
• Those operating without a permit will be fined for each day of the violation.
While some councilors suggested tweaks, there appeared to be general consensus that the document meets the thrust of what they hoped for regarding short-term rental regulations.
“I think we’re on the right track, big time,” Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said, adding that “if it was up to me, all Airbnbs would be illegal in this city.”
However, Pealer said that’s an unrealistic stance because there are many who support them.
Many on Council, and some speakers, have expressed concern that short-term rental properties are changing the character of neighborhoods — from noise to parking. On another level, these investors, with the ability to pay cash for properties, are beating out potential homebuyers and driving up prices to boot, officials say.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall pointed out, as did a speaker in the public hearing on the regulations earlier in the evening, that parking requirements could be problematic. On South Main Street, it was noted, virtually all of the parking is on-street because most don’t have driveways.
Additionally, an effort to forbid one-family dwellings from being used as short-term rentals failed as an amendment.
Ultimately, City Council decided that moving the legislation along and tweaking it for the next reading was the best tack, given its desire to enact regulations expeditiously.
“Let’s put the base, the foundation (into place), and let’s add things,” Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said.
After much discussion, that’s what Council did.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III voted in favor of the ordinance, but questioned if the city has the personnel to perform all the functions associated with regulating the industry in Geneva.
“Staffing is going to be a challenge,” City Manager Amie Hendrix said, adding that Geneva has an open position in the code office.
Hendrix also noted the city’s proposed occupancy tax for short-term rentals must be added by an act of the state Legislature.
During a public hearing on the regulations, short-term rental owners said they and other operators do their best to be good neighbors and that their services are needed in a tourism-heavy region. However, they do believe the city must go after the bad actors who have caused disruptions in neighborhoods.