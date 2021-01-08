GENEVA — City Council is unanimous in its desire to see the Seneca Meadows Landfill close by the end of 2025.
On Wednesday night, Council voted 9-0 to back an effort by the town of Seneca Falls to oppose a 50-acre expansion of the landfill within its existing footprint.
The effort in Geneva was led by Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, and it follows a resolution passed Tuesday by the Seneca Falls Town Board — by a 3-2 vote, along party lines — that asks the state Department of Environmental Conservation to deny Seneca Meadows the permits it needs to expand.
In public comment, residents opposed to the landfill expansion urged Council to vote in favor of Camera’s resolution, while a representative of Seneca Meadows touched on the many community benefits of the landfill, including significant tax revenue, while attempting to assure Council that the expansion would not have additional impacts on the town.
Camera said many Seneca Falls residents know that closing the landfill in four years presents short-term pain but offers long-term benefits.
“They’re making the sacrifice they need to preserve their community, and they need our support,” he said.
Valerie Sandlas, who heads the Seneca Falls Environmental Action Committee, was one of two landfill opponents to address Council and ask for its support.
“This proposed expansion is in direct violation of Local Law 3 (of 2016),” which prohibits the landfill from operating past 2025, she said.
Sandlas said if the DEC allows Seneca Meadows to expand and continue to operate, it would allow 6,000 tons of garbage into the landfill each day until 2040.
“Seneca Meadows continues to pollute our air and compromise the health of our community,” Sandlas told Council in the virtual meeting aired on YouTube.
However, Mark Benjamin, community relations manager for Seneca Meadows, emphasized that the expansion does not mean the acquisition of additional land, and that it adds 15 more years of operation at the current tonnage limit, “which will not change.”
The benefits of the landfill are considerable, Benjamin said: from $4 million a year in local property tax revenue to support for local charities to the tune of some $250,000 a year.
“We have always been a part of the fabric of the community and what’s right,” he said.
Benjamin asked Council to “keep an open mind throughout the permitting process,” and invited councilors to tour the facility.
Landfill opponent Allison Stokes, who said she owns a home in Seneca Falls but has moved to Rochester to avoid landfill odors, said in a message read at the meeting that she is not buying Seneca Meadows’ claims.
“This bold and aggressive action ignored — ignored — the hard fact that Seneca Falls has a standing law that closes the landfill in five years,” she wrote. “SMI’s false claim to be a ‘trusted neighbor’ is outrageous. This is as offensive as the landfill’s noxious odors.
“The good news is that Ken’s resolution opens a promising, new path forward. It offers a vision of cooperative, environmental action that encompasses the entire Finger Lakes region. Hallelujah! Imagine us all working together to say ‘Enough is enough.’ Imagine us all working together to stop the overwhelming waste trucked in from New York City and elsewhere.”
Stokes thanked Camera for his efforts.
City Council’s resolution is to be sent to Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara, DEC officials, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and other officials in Seneca and Ontario counties.