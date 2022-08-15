Mayor reads proclamation

Mayor Steve Valentino reads a proclamation memorializing the late Tim Peters, who served as a city police officer for 18 years.

 Still image taken from YouTube video

At the Geneva City Council’s Wednesday, Aug. 3 meeting, Mayor Steve Valentino read a proclamation memorializing police officer Tim Peters, who died following a short battle with cancer on July 4. In attendance were members of Peters’ family.

