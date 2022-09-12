GENEVA — At its meeting Wednesday night, City Council paid homage to the late John Salone, who was serving as Ward 6’s councilor when he died tragically Aug. 11.
Attending the meeting were Salone’s sisters, as well as his two daughters. Family members, many council members and city administration donned T-shirts with Geneva Red Wings on the front and “Salone” on the back in honor of the general manager of the city’s summer collegiate baseball team.
Mayor Steve Valentino also read a proclamation honoring Salone. It reads as follows:
WHEREAS, John Salone was appointed to the Geneva City Council in January 2022 to replace John Pruett as Sixth Ward Councilor, and he planned to run for office in the November 2022 election as well as a possible run for mayor in the 2023 election; and
WHEREAS, John was born and raised in the sixth ward and came to city council with experience in municipal government, including a term as the Mayor of Lyons. He believed in four basic principles for government; Listen, Communicate, Respect, and Compromise which he utilized in his time on council to make Geneva a place to visit, work, and live; and
WHEREAS, John was the General Manager of the Geneva Red Wings Baseball Operation where he could be seen at every game. John also enjoyed volunteering as a coach and umpire and being a part of the community; and
WHEREAS, when he wasn’t at a council meeting or at McDonough Park, John spent time with his cherished daughters, Javana and Chloe, who he shared his love of baseball and the Yankees with. John will be remembered as a man who was always willing to lend a helping hand and someone devoted to family and friends.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that I, Steve Valentino, in my capacity as Mayor of the City of Geneva do hereby proclaim September 7, 2022 in the City of Geneva as
JOHN SALONE DAY
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City wishes to acknowledge John Salone’s advocacy on behalf of the residents and businesses of Geneva, and extend our sincere appreciation to his family for supporting him during his time working with the City of Geneva.
Dated: September 7, 2022
Steve Valentino, Mayor
City of Geneva, New York