GENEVA — Many expected that an often-divided City Council would be at loggerheads when it came to filling the vacant Ward 6 councilor seat formerly held by John Pruett. It’s what happened in 2019, when the position was left vacant following the death of longtime councilor John Greco.
The seat became a political football, with each party wanting to put their November candidate into it. Ultimately, the matter was resolved by filling the position with someone who had no plans to run that fall.
It didn’t play out that way this time.
With little fanfare, City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to appoint Republican John Salone to the Ward 6 seat. Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra did not attend the meeting.
Salone will serve until Dec. 31. The Ward 6 position will be on November’s ballot, with candidates running for the remainder of the term — which, like the rest of the current Council, ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Councilors interviewed five candidates in executive session last week and offered, by way of At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, just one name for nomination Wednesday — Salone, a former Lyons mayor but a Geneva native.
“I want what’s best for Geneva,” Salone said by phone Thursday. “I know what I can bring to the table. Hopefully, they will work with me.”
Salone, 65, is a DeSales High School graduate who moved to Lyons after marrying. He served as Lyons village mayor from 1997 to 2001 and also was director of the Lyons Community Center for five years. He ran a restaurant in Lyons for many years, where among his most famous diners was then-First Lady Hillary Clinton — for which Salone said he got gruff from fellow Republicans.
He said he moved back to his boyhood home on Kirkwood Avenue to take care of his mother five years ago. He currently is president of baseball operations/general manager for the Geneva Red Wings, which is owned by longtime friend Bob Ohmann of Lyons.
Salone said he cares less about the politics and more about getting things done.
“I vote by issue, not by party,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, it should be like school board elections” with no political parties involved.
Council members who responded to requests for comment said Salone emerged as the most qualified.
“I feel that John was a great fit,” Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. said. “He was passionate and prepared, with community programming, management, and civic experience. I think his appointment is a big win for the people of Ward 6 and the city as a whole.”
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III concurred.
“It is unusual to find a replacement under these circumstances who can hit the ground running,” he said. “He is able to contribute from day one.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan agreed that Salone’s experience stood out.
“John, with his thoughtful responses and experience in government, emerged as most prepared and ready to serve,” she said. “This is certainly not to say that other candidates were not of interest — each person who took the time to come and speak with us offered some great perspectives and ideas. We interviewed five people and each one brought about interesting conversations.”
In 2019, Council’s compromise was to select someone with no intention to run for the seat. Regan said the opposite played out this time.
“I believe we were all interested in getting someone into this temporary slot who would choose to continue by running for the position in November,” she said. “John indicated that he intended to run — but, of course, that is completely his prerogative when the time comes to put his name in in November.”
Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera said Salone’s government experience was a major factor in his support.
“You may surmise that City Council selected John because he had a strong interview,” he said. “And, of all the candidates, he had the most experience to serve, having been a past mayor of Lyons. So City Council went for experience.
“Any residents who are interested in running in November can improve their knowledge of the position by watching City Council meetings and seeing how their new councilor represents the Sixth Ward. From this listening period, they can decide for themselves whether or not he is doing a good job and/or should be challenged in November.”
Camera caused a bit of a stir before the vote by asking Salone if he agreed with President Trump and other Republicans that the 2020 election was stolen by Democrat Joe Biden.
“That’s out of line, Mayor,” exclaimed Noone to Mayor Steve Valentino. “It’s an ignorant question.”
Valentino allowed Salone to answer it.
Salone responded that he sees no evidence of a stolen election, but emphasized that he has little in common with the national parties, which he said are out of touch with the needs and concerns of the “common man.”
Camera also asked if he supported the Police Review Board.
Salone said everyone should expect accountability but added that police need the tools and training to do their job professionally.
Salone’s answers appeared to satisfy Camera.
“My expectation is that John will support and defend the PRB (Police Review Board), be committed to fact-based decision-making, and assist the city with its housing issues, particularly in the 5th and 6th wards,” Camera said.
Gaglianese said he was pleased to hear Salone plans to run for the seat in November.
“I believe that this year, as he serves the residents of Ward 6 and all of the city, his talents and experience will shine,” he said. “I will happily support his election in November and confidently believe John will be a councilor for a long time. John is committed to serve and has Ward 6 and Geneva’s best interests at heart.”
In the meantime, Salone said he plans to get rolling on his priorities, which include quality housing conditions for renters, as well as a small-scale grocery store to serve wards 5 and 6, considered to be “food deserts” due to a lack of access to fresh food.