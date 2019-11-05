GENEVA — Council candidates, Republicans and Democrats alike, have been railing this election season about the large amount of tax-exempt property in the city, which right now is about 60 percent of all parcels.
They’ve been arguing that the not-for-profit institutions that own the property receive city services, such as police and fire protection, but that they don’t pay for them.
They’ve been suggesting that these institutions need to help pay for expensive services that are largely being underwritten by the remaining 40 percent.
Among those mentioned often: Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Finger Lakes Health.
However, unlike other not-for-profit institutions, these two do, in fact, pay money to the city to help fund the government. Whether those amounts are adequate, however, also is part of the debate.
The issue comes up at Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, where a proposal to extend that payment plan is on the agenda.
The resolution would extend a settlement agreement enacted in 2011 that provided the city with an increasing amount of money each year from HWS.
The original agreement was forged after HWS — in tandem with other not-for-profits, including Finger Lakes Health — challenged the legality of what was called the Transportation Benefit Assessment District, which was approved by Council in 2011.
The district would have required all city properties, both taxable and tax-exempt, to pay a fee toward the $2 million cost of maintaining the city’s street system. It would have resulted in property tax decreases for most city homeowners.
The local law was rescinded by City Council later in the year as part of a settlement that provided the city with money from HWS and Finger Lakes Health over a 10-year period.
Under that plan, HWS paid the city $160,000 in 2012, with the amount rising to about $191,000 in the last year, 2021.
Finger Lakes Health is paying the city a much smaller amount: from $40,000 in the first year of 2012 to nearly $47,000 in 2021.
Under the proposal before Council Wednesday, the amount HWS provides the city, called “donations” in the agreement, would go from $220,000 in 2022 to $258,000 in the last year, 2031.
City Manager Sage Gerling did not respond to requests for comment, but Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers said a new agreement with Finger Lakes Health is still in the negotiating stages.
Finger Lakes Health spokesperson Lara Turbide said she could not provide more information other than that their agreement with the city runs until 2021.
HWS spokesperson Cathy Williams said the Colleges are planning to release a statement after the Council’s vote on Wednesday.