GENEVA — Meeting virtually has worn thin for many City Council members.
City Council, like most other public bodies, switched to virtual meetings with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended the in-person meeting requirement related to the state’s Open Meetings Law. The current City Council had met in person for just three regular meetings when Cuomo issued the directive.
While many of the region’s government and school boards have returned to in-person meetings with safeguards like social distancing and face coverings in place, City Council has not — save for one hybrid session on Oct. 7, in the conference room on the second floor of City Hall. At that one, some members participated virtually while others gathered at the meeting table.
Many believe it’s time to get this fractious group back together — with the hopes that meeting face to face will reduce the rancor.
The tension was exacerbated by the contentious police reform debate, but there are plenty of other instances when councilors have taken jabs at each other.
Among those who see in-person meetings as a potential path toward greater civility: Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan.
“We have had a very tense year,” Regan admitted. “I obviously believe we’d get along better in the same room. We’d get to know each other better. We’d talk before the meeting.”
Indeed, while the previous City Council had plenty of policy debates, the exchanges were, generally, more civil. It was not uncommon to see Democrats and Republicans on Council sharing laughs and family pictures on phones prior to the start of meetings.
Mayor Steve Valentino is one of the two holdovers from that Council, the other being Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera. Valentino sees value in sitting in the same room with colleagues.
“I miss being in person,” Valentino said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
“I think working in person is far superior,” added Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr.
As it stands, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the order allowing municipal and school boards to meet remotely if they choose to May 6. City Manager Sage Gerling said preparations for returning to public sessions need to be made regardless, but it’s clear some members have had enough of the “Hollywood Squares”-like Zoom meetings, ones often marked by issues such as muted microphones and poor audio quality.
However, the city’s traditional meeting spot, the courtroom at the Public Safety Building, is problematic, Gerling noted. The small confines might allow enough spacing for Council and administration, but the space is too small for the social distancing needed for the public to attend safely.
Gerling said the city is looking into alternative locations, including Hobart and William Smith Colleges; she said HWS officials are willing to provide a large room at Scandling Center.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall considers the continued virtual meetings silly, given what else is allowed in New York at this time.
“You can wrestle right now,” said Burrall, referring to the lifting of state bans against many close-contact sports. “Why are we doing it virtually? … We just have to get back together. It’s good government for us.”
Not everyone agrees that now is the time.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said he’s not ready to return to in-person meetings, citing the tensions in the city among some residents and troubling social media posts.
“I don’t feel safe anymore,” he said, adding that having the meetings at the Public Safety Building, the headquarters of Geneva police, provided security. “And, I don’t feel safe as a city councilor. I don’t necessarily feel safe around some of our city councilors.”
Camera did not identify who those councilors are.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra thinks the move is premature.
“I don’t share your excitement to get back in person,” she said. “I just don’t look forward to being with some of you because of your personal comments.”
Salamendra has had Zoom meeting tussles with Pealer, Valentino and At-Large councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III on several occasions. Additionally, she cautioned that not everyone has been vaccinated.
The city will look at a number of options regarding in-person meetings. They could include Council and administration gathering, but with public only able to watch by Zoom or YouTube; a hybrid format to allow councilors to continue to attend virtually while others meet in person; and finding a location that allows both Council and the public to attend with COVID safeguards.
Gaglianese said he won’t support any option that precludes the public from attending.
Noone noted that many boards have been gathering in person for months, and that it’s time for the city do the same.
“This is really long overdue,” Noone said.