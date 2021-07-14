GENEVA — With a Back the Blue Rally greeting them at the city’s Public Safety Building Monday evening, City Council members picked up where they left off last month after their meeting was interrupted to talk about police staffing.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said at the work session that the debate over police staffing has roiled the city.
“We’re in a divided community,” he said. “This era of resentment from both sides of the fence is really clouding our objectivity in a significant way.”
He pointed to the controversial June 7 work session on police budgeting that ended in a shouting match and with Mayor Steve Valentino eventually shutting things down.
“I’m embarrassed to be in such a situation,” Pruett said.
Pruett told fellow councilors that he feels the only way to truly assess police staffing is for an outside assessment.
The session did not include Valentino or councilors Bill Pealer of Ward 2 or Laura Salamendra of Ward 5, the councilor who wants to spend less money on police and more on services to help people avoid the criminal justice system.
Pruett said the city needs hard data if it wants to have a true debate on police staffing. He is suggesting Council hire the International City Managers Association Center for Public Safety to examine workload; appropriate staffing for various department functions; assess the department’s organizational structure; determine whether the department has adopted best practices; and provide a management framework that assures accountability, improved efficiency and performance.
“We have to do something besides talk about it,” Pruett said. “A fresh look … would be useful.”
Pruett said the study would cost about $44,000 and take about four months to complete. Because it’s not included in the 2021 budget, it would take a super majority — six votes — to allocate reserve funds to pay for it.
One option for paying for the study, Pruett said, would be a 40% down payment this fall, or about $15,650, and then paying off the remainder in 2022. His other option is to pay the full amount for 2022, starting in January.
While such an assessment will look at the data in detail, Pruett provided preliminary research — with technical help from Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan — that would suggest the police department is not understaffed. Of 59 New York cities, Pruett said Geneva ranks fourth with 34 officers per 10,000 population, behind New York City, Rochester and Albany.
The city for years carried about 37 officers, although the department currently has 31, said City Manager Sage Gerling. Three of those officers are rookies in training who will not likely be available to hit the streets by themselves until March 2022, she noted.
Two positions were cut under the 2021 budget approved by City Council last fall.
At-large councilors Anthony Noone and Frank Gaglianese III were skeptical of the need for a study and the costs to pay for it.
“I personally don’t think there is a (staffing) problem,” said Gaglianese.
Noone said he doesn’t think a study is needed and that the city should certainly not spend $40,000 or more doing it. Further, he contends, no amount of data is going to make a difference when it comes to bridging the divide over police spending.
“Unfortunately, both sides have done a phenomenal job allowing the community to drink their Kool-Aid,” he said. “I’m not sure we can change either side’s minds.”
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall and Regan both support the study.
“I don’t know if we have enough police officers,” Burrall said, adding that a “neutral voice” is needed to make such an assessment.
He said a police staffing study could be “one of the best things we’ve ever done for the community. … I’m all for data.”
Added Regan: “I think data in front of us would really be a helpful way to approach this discussion.”
The debate on a potential study is far from over, Pruett stressed. The city is seeking additional information on such an assessment and could ultimately seek quotes from firms beyond the International City Managers Association Center for Public Safety, he said.