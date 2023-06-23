GENEVA — Either through early voting or this Tuesday, Democrats in the city will vote on candidates vying for the party’s nomination in the November election for mayor, as well as council seats in wards 4 and 5 and at-large (citywide).
Four registered Democrats who did not get the endorsement of the city’s Democratic committee — Steve Valentino (mayor) and council candidates Anthony Noone, James Petropoulos and Pete Gillotte — are running in the primary against the party’s endorsed candidates. Regardless of the outcome Tuesday, each of them will be on the ballot in November on the Republican line.
We asked all the candidates a series of the same questions.
Today we are running the responses for those vying for the ward seats.
On Saturday we feature the at-large candidates.
RJ Rapoza
Age: 52
Residence: Humbert Street
Education: BS education, MS education administration
Professional background: Currently co-director of Career Advising at LeMoyne College, adjunct faculty member at FLCC teaching Interpersonal Communication, and founder/lead consultant of Lumen Sonitus, which provides diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging training with an emphasis on supporting LGBTQ communities.
Family: Married (Steve Hornbeck) with three grown step-children
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
The list of issues facing our city is long and growing. Issues like sustainable taxation, fair housing, social justice challenges, and so many others have been left to fester. The lack of progress on these issues stems from the same source; the mismanagement and poor communication of the City Council. In my opinion, Council’s dysfunction has become the biggest issue of all. Tackling that issue will require a return of professionalism and a willingness to listen.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think City Council’s role is in fostering economic development?
At its core, economic development is leveraging a community’s people (labor), assets, technology, and natural resources. To do that, Council has the delicate job of balancing incentives to attract developers with keeping properties on the tax rolls, providing housing that is affordable for a wide range of residents, utilizing technology to work more efficiently, and protecting the natural resources that drive our tourism dollars. That balance can only be achieved through communication and careful prioritization.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
I have spent over a decade teaching folks to manage conflict and improve interpersonal communication. Based on that experience, I would recommend immediate implementation of a strict adherence to Robert’s Rules of Order, which are the standard for facilitating discussions and group decision-making. Having an agreed upon set of rules makes meetings run easier and provides consequences for violating the rules. Free or low-cost training is available and should be made mandatory for council members.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
As I stated, I believe that most of the issues facing our city stem from the ineffective communication and mismanagement of Council, therefore my experience as a college instructor teaching interpersonal communication and conflict management makes me uniquely qualified. I also deliver Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belong (DEIB) training as well as SafeZone workshops to support LGBTQ communities. I know how to navigate the challenging conversations that need to happen to move Geneva forward.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
It is their right to accept the Republican endorsement, but they should be prepared for their responsibility to represent their Republican constituents; those folks will be expecting their candidate to align themselves with their party’s values. An endorsement is more than having a spot on the ballot; it represents a candidate’s alignment with a party’s platform and positions. I could not compromise my values just to be on a ballot.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
Most importantly, I want to restore civility and professionalism to Council. That can happen quickly if the councilors are open to listening and compromise. Then we will need to establish clear priorities and set measurable targets. That will involve re-examining the comprehensive plan and other reports that were compiled in the past as well as forecasting future trends. It’s also vital to re-engage the board and commission structure to provide Council information, ideas, and recommendations.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
I’m not running against my opponent for Ward 4; I am running for Geneva. I love this city and I believe I can help get us back on track. As I’ve been talking with voters, the things that they talk about range from micro-issues (“the new medians on 5&20 look awful!”) to big systemic problems (“If my assessment goes any higher I’ll have to leave.”) and I’m ready to face those and everything in-between.
Peter Gillotte
Age: 68
Residence: Prospect Avenue
Education: Geneva High School, SUNY Cobleskill, associates, Rochester Institute of Technology, bachelors, Roberts Wesleyan College, masters
Professional background: Management/district trainer positions in hospitality and health care industry for major corporation for 6 years; owned and operated food service businesses in Geneva, both family and corporate at various times since 1979; administrative officer position for the Department of Veteran Affairs for 12 years; assistant coach at Hobart College, men’s lacrosse program for 13 seasons; member of the City of Geneva Local Development Corporation; Geneva Ethics Committee; life member Geneva Fire Department
What are the biggest issues facing the city of Geneva?
Two issues I feel that we should address in our city are:
• Revitalize our neighborhoods. I will work with other council members to develop programs promoting first-time home purchases, as well as programs promoting existing and rental housing improvements. Bringing pride and investment into our neighborhoods.
• Rebuild trust, understanding and communication between our police and residents of Geneva. This should be the first order of business for our new police chief.
Increasing the tax base is a topic often brought up at meetings. What do you think is the City Council’s role in fostering economic development?
The City of Geneva is in the process of hiring a director of planning and economic development. The City Council’s role is to make themselves knowledgeable of the direction the city manager and the director plan to take to increase revenue and improve the job market. Council members have the responsibility to share this information with their ward residents, including how it affects them financially and what impact it will have on our tax rate.
The current City Council is often a clash of personalities. What do you think can be done to reduce rancor?
Council members agreed to follow Roberts Rules of order and the Code of Ethics. Council members need to hold themselves, as well as their co-workers, accountable for their actions. We need an updated code of ethics and code of conduct for all city management and Council personnel. We need stronger penalties when these codes are violated. The Council should have mandatory team-building retreats as well quarterly mandatory work sessions to increase productive conversation amongst one another.
What is it about your experience that makes you the best choice in the primary?
I’m a lifelong resident of Geneva. I made the decision to run for council three years ago and have attended over 90% of council meetings to date. I serve on the Local Development Corporation and Ethics Committee. I have over 40 years of corporate management, team building and coaching experience. I have skills based in research, data analysis and financial management. I’m running for council to serve my constituents in a productive and effective way.
How do you feel about candidates endorsed by the Republicans running in the Democratic primary?
Democrat candidates are using “Republicans running in the Democratic primary” to confuse Democratic voters. I’m one of nine Democrats running in this Democratic Primary. I was interviewed by the Democratic Committee. During my interview I mentioned that I was running regardless of the outcome. The Democratic Committee endorsed another candidate for Ward 4. The Republican Committee heard of their decision and offered their support, not membership, as their Ward 4 candidate in the November election.
What would you like to see accomplished if ultimately elected to City Council?
• Starting a revitalization of neighborhood programs to improve the marketability of our city.
• Programs focused on improving relationships between our residents and our public safety agencies.
• Agreements with surrounding towns and villages for monetary considerations when providing them with our police and fire department services.
• Address the growing issues regarding our increased Airbnbs.
• Use of green space to promote transient businesses such as food trucks, mobile vendors, and a concert arena.
Anything else you’d like to say to the voters?
I encourage all of you to take advantage of your right and responsibility to vote in the upcoming election. Make yourself aware of who is running and their position on issues that are important to you and our city. Don’t be fooled by misleading statements that try to sway your vote. I would greatly appreciate your support to represent you as a resident of the fourth ward in the Democratic primary on June 27.