GENEVA — City Council has defeated Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera’s alternative to the defunct Police Review Board, but it’s likely not the last to be heard about it.
Council voted 8-1 at its meeting Wednesday against Camera’s proposal to handle complaints against the police department through a police accountability committee.
Camera said the standing Council committee would be comprised of councilors and members of the public, including the former PRB. The citizen board was on the cusp of handling police misconduct complaints when state Supreme Court Judge Craig Doran overturned the local law that created the body. His response was to a lawsuit by the union representing a majority of the city’s police force.
According to the resolution, Camera’s proposed committee would have been charged with reviewing, researching, analyzing and making recommendations to City Council and the city manager “so they may better perform oversight of police operations and management for the citizens of Geneva.”
Several members of the public expressed support for the proposal during the public comment portion of the meeting before council discussion on the matter, including former PRB member Charles King.
He said the “fraternal aspect of the police department makes people less likely to complain to the police about the police, because it’s not just an org chart in a company; it’s comrades-in-arms, and rightly so. But unless it rises to the level of a crime, there’s no one higher up, fielding complaints. So people spend their time, treasure and talent in the press or the blogosphere or social media, or they come to these meetings and complain directly to you, because that’s higher up, but it’s not a confidential service, so most people stay silent, and hurt relationships between the police and the public remain unattended.”
Resident James McCorkle, a member of the Police Budget Advisory Board, said Camera had offered a “worthy alternative” to the PRB.
“Here’s another chance to fashion a robust approach to police accountability,” McCorkle said.
Some council members disagreed with that assessment, however, including Mayor Steve Valentino, a key voter against appealing Doran’s decision on April 20. He said Camera’s proposal is lacking in details.
“It falls short, in my opinion,” he said.
At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone said he is a “firm believer in oversight and accountability” but said the process of creating such a body must be a “collaborative undertaking” and that it needs “complete buy-in by everyone.”
Further, Noone asked Camera if he had asked the city’s attorneys to review the legislation. Camera said he had not but assumed it would have been done, as he submitted it to the city a week in advance.
It was determined later in the discussion that the city’s attorneys had not had a chance to review his proposal.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan, another PRB supporter, said she appreciated Camera keeping the prospect of a board to address misconduct complaints alive but thinks it needs to be refined.
“I think there’s work to be done on it,” she said.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, who also voted in favor of the PRB and appealing Doran’s ruling, agreed that Camera’s proposal needs review by the city’s attorneys.
“I certainly want to keep police accountability alive,” Burrall said. “Let’s clean up what needs to be cleaned up.”
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer said he was a “solid no” against Camera’s proposal, saying City Council already has the power to investigate.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra contends that the city’s current police-complaint process does not serve the citizenry
“People do not feel comfortable using the police-complaint system,” she said.
Camera was the only councilor to vote in favor.
However, he said Thursday that the measure will be “slightly” tweaked and given to city attorneys for review. Salamendra voted with the majority to defeat the measure, so is allowed to bring it back up at a future meeting, and Camera said she will do so.