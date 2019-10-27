GENEVA — Two lifelong Geneva residents are hoping to be the next city councilor representing the Second Ward.
“I’m running because I’m passionate about Geneva,” said Bill Pealer Jr.
Pealer said he expressed interest in serving on the Planning Board with Second Ward Councilor Paul D’Amico, and the councilor later suggested he run for office.
“I’m ready to serve,” said Pealer. “I can hit the ground running. ... I was born and raised here and want to give back to the city that cultivated me.”
Mallard, whose mother, Lucille Mallard, who has been involved in Geneva civic activities for decades, including civil rights causes through her leadership with the NAACP, didn’t envision public service.
“I have never considered myself to be someone involved in politics,” said Mallard, adding that Democratic Chairman Larry Campbell asked her to run.
However, the more she thought about it, the more enthusiastic she became.
“As I began to deliberate on it, I thought that I would be a good fit,” she said. “I come from a lineage of strong African-American women who advocate for city residents.”
Pealer is concerned about the future of some ward neighborhoods, with “landlords getting the most out of the least.”
Both believe the city needs to invest more time in ensuring landlords provide safe and attractive housing.
As a supervisor for the Geneva Housing Authority, said Mallard, “I personally promote safe, affordable and decent housing … All landlords should be in that vein. There should be someone (from the city) devoted to that work.”
Pealer said he wants further dialogue between Hobart and William Smith Colleges and the city, including the need for more financial support for services the city provides, such as fire protection. He notes the high number of false alarms that tie up city fire department resources. He said Finger Lakes Community College pays for each call, while HWS does not.
Pealer said the city needs to focus on improving home values as one way to reduce the city’s high tax burden.
As for the upcoming property reassessment, Pealer stressed that taxes must be lowered proportionally with what is expected to be a significant rise in values that come with a revaluation.
Mallard said Geneva’s institutions — including police, government, schools — do not reflect the changing populace, and that needs to change.
It starts with greater diversity on Council, she said.
“I love Geneva,” she said. “This is my home. We need a different opinion and another voice.”
Mallard said she’s had some recent health issues that kept her from campaigning, but thanks to assistance from her daughter, I’Mani Bryan, and city Democrats, she’s been able to stay in the race.
Why they say residents should vote for them:
PEALER: “I am ready to serve and passionate about Geneva. I have spoken with all walks of life in Ward 2, and they speak with a common voice. They love Geneva. While our downtown and public image is improving, they are concerned our neighborhoods and housing stock is neglected and ignored. I agree, and aim to work on fixing that. We have a rich history. I also believe we have some incredible history yet written. I don’t just want your vote; I want your confidence. You have my commitment that I will never give up on Ward 2 or Geneva.”
MALLARD: Geneva has been the place I call home my entire life. I have seen the good, the bad and everything in between. I am running for City Council of Ward 2 due to my desire to see change and ensure that the voices of the residents are heard. If you were to ask my family, friends and neighbors to describe my best qualities, they would unequivocally say that I am a passionate advocate for causes that I believe in. They would also say that I am honest, fair, compassionate, empathetic and supportive. If elected, my desire is to continue the advocacy for diversity among the city’s institutions; work hard to ensure that our lakefront is protected and address the issues with housing and infrastructure. My slogan is ‘Together, we have a voice.’”