GENEVA — A new date has been set on a proposed law that would create a civilian police review board that proponents say will bring additional accountability to the city’s department.
On Wednesday, City Council approved a resolution to hold the public hearing next Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., after considerable discussion about what time the hearing should start and whether it should be split into two days to accommodate the many people desiring to speak about the proposed law, which requires a change of the city charter.
Over 80 have signed up to speak, and those doing so will be limited to three minutes.
The hearing was to be held this past Wednesday but had to be cancelled because the city did not publish a legal notice advertising it, as mandated by the state. The legal notice must run a minimum of five days before the hearing in order to comply with state law on public hearings.
If needed, the board will meet the next day, Jan. 21, to discuss possible modifications to the proposed local law based on public comment.
The Council’s goal is to vote on the resolution to create the review board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
To sign up to speak or have comments read aloud at the public hearing, email City Clerk Lori Guinan at lguinan@geneva.ny.us. Local Law 1-2020, as well as additional police reform information, can be found at http://cityofgenevany.com/police-reform/.